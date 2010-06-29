Monthly Update for August 2018 - 2018 Toyota Camry Long-Term Road Test

2018 Toyota Camry: Monthly Update for August 2018

by Matt Jones, Senior Consumer Advice Editor

Where Did We Drive It?

Our 2018 Toyota Camry didn't see much action in August, clocking only 631 miles. These miles came courtesy of local commuting peppered with local driving. The funny thing about living in Los Angeles is that, while 631 miles may not seem like much, chronic traffic makes 631 miles more than enough seat time to opine on the virtues — and failings — of our soon-to-be 1-year-old Camry.

Ron Montoya compares our Camry's powertrain and infotainment to our new long-term Honda Accord's. Carlos Lago and Dan Frio have some thoughts about the audio system, and Dan also talks about the "sportiness " of the SE "sport" trim.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

We only needed about 24.5 gallons of 87 octane to get us through August, and our average miles per gallon was a lowish 25.7. This makes August the least fuel-efficient month we've had in our time with the new-generation Camry.

Because of the low miles, our overall fuel economy numbers didn't change much, but the lifetime average dipped by two-tenths of a mile. The drop makes sense considering the type of driving we did throughout the month.

Average lifetime mpg: 28.8

EPA mpg rating: 32 combined (28 city/39 highway)

Best fill mpg: 35.2

Best range: 487.7 miles

Current odometer: 14,625 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

None.

Logbook Highlights

Performance

"I know what the SE stands for in our Camry trim level: Sauce (Costs) Extra.

"That's because this four-cylinder, while generally pretty agreeable, struggles to get this Camry up to speed with any kind of quickness. And when you force it to bend to your will, it brays quite a bit. There's also a dead zone in the accelerator pedal feel. When you first apply pressure from a stoplight or right after shifting into Drive, there's a spongy zone to push through that makes smooth acceleration a challenge.

"You can learn to anticipate it by goosing the pedal a little bit, lifting off, then waiting for the computer to catch up, then rolling back onto the pedal again. Sounds more complicated than it is, but it still dampens the mood in what's intended to be a sport trim." — Dan Frio, staff writer

"Here's my ESPN-style hot take: I like driving the Camry more than our Accord. I feel like the engine is more responsive, and I prefer the Camry's eight-speed transmission to the CVT automatic in the Accord. As for handling, it feels like a toss-up to me, but I'm not the expert in this department. That said, I think the Accord has a much nicer interior than the Camry, and I prefer its infotainment to Toyota Entune." — Ron Montoya, senior consumer advice editor

Technology-Audio

"More evidence that the SE in our Camry trim level means 'Sauce (Costs) Extra': The stock stereo lacks volume for when you really want to crank it.

"With windows down at highway speeds, the stereo just runs out of power. It's particularly noticeable when streaming from Bluetooth. Even with the volume maxed on the Bluetooth device and maxed on the system, there's not much power coming through. You pick up a bit of gain when you hardwire into the USB port — not much, but just a bit more fullness and body and less signal noise.

"At least the speakers don't vibrate into a distorted mess when you do max it. There's a good bit of signal limiting to avoid that. But would be nice if there were an extra 50-100 watts coming through.

"It's also pretty persistent in its Entune updating process. I dismissed this notification a handful of times, but it just would not take the hint." — Dan Frio

"This is your friendly monthly reminder that Bluetooth streaming audio still refuses to work. I can make calls no problem, but streaming audio does not work. The car's entertainment screen keeps showing connected/disconnected while audio plays on my phone's speaker." — Carlos Lago manager, feature content