Monthly Update for April 2019 - 2018 Toyota Camry Long-Term Road Test

2018 Toyota Camry: Monthly Update for April 2019

by Matt Jones, Senior Consumer Advice Editor

Where Did We Drive It?

Our long-term 2018 Toyota Camry spent most of April languishing in the Edmunds parking structure. Big Blue was driven a whopping 202 miles. Time is almost up with our car, but there's still Camry news to report, news that we would have liked to hear a year ago: The Camry is finally getting Apple CarPlay.

Apple iPhone integration has come slow to the Toyota lineup, and the expanded tech offerings (Amazon Alexa capability has also been added) put the Camry back on pace with most other midsize sedans.

"We are always striving to bring highly desirable services to our vehicles," said Steve Basra, vice president of Connected Technologies for Toyota Motor North America in a news release. "This new program enables CarPlay and Amazon Alexa on some of our most popular vehicles already on the road. It's a great opportunity to surprise and delight our existing customers."

A major gripe I've had with the Camry is the seemingly hate/hate relationship between the standard Entune infotainment system and Android phones. I'm not alone; the Entune 3.0 App Suite Connect currently enjoys a 1.5-star rating on the Google Play app store (down from the 1.9-star rating that Carlos noted in an earlier update).

So while I'm excited that Toyota has made Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa available, I'm confused by the omission of Android Auto, especially considering that Android Auto is available on other products within the Toyota line.

We've gathered some examples of our Camry's Bluetooth behaving badly. All of the complaints are from Android users.

But first, let's talk about fuel economy.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

As you'd probably guess, the 202 miles clocked in April did little to change our overall fuel consumption numbers. Total lifetime mpg dropped 0.1 mile from 29.2 to 29.1 mpg. As a reminder, the Camry's EPA rating is 32 mpg combined (28 city/39 highway).

Average lifetime mpg: 29.1

EPA mpg rating: 32 combined (28 city/39 highway)

Best fill mpg: 36.6

Best range: 487.7 miles

Current odometer: 22,844 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

None.

Logbook Highlights

"It had been a while since I drove our Camry. So before I took the keys, I reviewed the past six monthly updates to find out what my co-workers have been saying. Not much positive, I'm afraid. Yet much of the dislike centers around the infotainment system. If Toyota could add Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, that would go a long way to smoothing over the hard feelings around here." — Brent Romans, senior editor, written content (December 2018)

• • • • • • • • •

"For the Thanksgiving holiday, I took a drive up to the Bay Area, about 800 or so miles round trip. And thanks to holiday traffic, I was banking on somewhere between 16-20 hours of driving. That's a long time to go without your tunes. Knowing how temperamental the Bluetooth in the Camry is, I took along some CDs. Just in case. Turns out this was a good choice. Bluetooth, as expected, was on a holiday vacation, too.

"But that's not the story here. The story here is that the Camry actually has a CD player. Many other new cars, including the Camry's arch-nemesis Honda Accord, can't be bothered with a CD player. I admit, most people I know don't listen to CDs anymore. But since CD players are cheap and can be integrated into even the newest infotainment system, I advocate for their inclusion in new cars for the next few years. They can come in handy. Like on this holiday trip." — Matt Jones, senior consumer advice editor (November 2018)

• • • • • • • • •

"I forgot how maddening the infotainment interface is in the Camry. One would think that just a simple Bluetooth connection would work and I would have no issues playing music and listening to my turn-by-turn directions. But no. The Camry and my Google Pixel 2 just don't want to get along. It's like a cat and dog thing. They must really not like each other, like a deep, seething hatred, because they just don't connect. So here I am, just listening to my turn-by-turn directions from my phone's speaker wishing I could rip out the Camry's head unit and replace it with an aftermarket unit." — Rex Torres, vehicle testing technician (November 2018)

• • • • • • • • •

"The drive from L.A. to Vegas is pretty darn boring. The good news is that this 2018 Camry has Bluetooth that pairs quickly and easily to my Pixel phone so I can wirelessly stream my tunes!

"Ha ha, just kidding. The gremlins living inside the Camry's audio system do not care one whiff about letting me hear anything from my phone, even when both the Pixel and the Camry agree they are paired. My music just pumps out of my little phone speaker while the infotainment screen perpetually drops down these messages in sequence: 'Audio player is connected' followed by 'Audio player is not connected.' Toyota, why are you doing me like this?" — Matt Jones ( September 2018)

• • • • • • • • •

"Never thought I'd say this, but this Camry is a darn good car. After Labor Day weekend, I've found that I like our Camry the longer I'm with it. Even the design is growing on me. I wouldn't call it pretty (the fake vents below the taillights remain a head-scratcher), but put this car in a crowded grocery store parking lot and you'll begin to appreciate how it stands out.

"I can't pinpoint one specific attribute, and that's because the Camry doesn't excel in any one category. It's simply competent at everything. It's easy to drive, see out of and use on a daily basis. For the way I use cars, it's really hard to find a significant fault.

"The only real annoyance I have is the car's refusal to cooperate with Bluetooth audio streaming (phone calls work fine). And overall, I'd still rather have an Accord, and that's the car I recommend to most people. The Honda has a more premium feel, a smarter interior layout and phone integration that actually works. But I wouldn't criticize anyone for buying the Camry." — Carlos Lago (September 2018)

• • • • • • • • •

"Here is your friendly monthly reminder that Bluetooth streaming audio still refuses to work. I can make calls no problem, but streaming audio does not work. The car's entertainment screen keeps showing connected/disconnected while audio plays on my phone's speaker." — Carlos Lago, manager, feature content (August 2018)

• • • • • • • • •

"All I want to do is listen to the music stored on my phone, but Toyota's Entune nonsense and faulty Bluetooth system won't let me. It's constantly connecting and disconnecting, all the while music is playing through my phone's speaker. I've given up. How did Toyota get this so wrong?" — Kurt Niebuhr, vehicle test editor (June 2018)

• • • • • • • • •

"This morning the Camry's infotainment screen said that Entune needed a software update. I pressed the 'Remind me later' button and drove to work. On the way, Bluetooth cut out on me three times. Each one lasted only a few seconds, and it automatically reestablished the connection. I don't know if this was related to the Entune update." — Ron Montoya, senior consumer advice editor (February 2018)

• • • • • • • • •

"Clearly my phone has been paired to the Camry, yet when I took this photo the music was playing through my phone and not through the Camry's meager speakers. I had this car for an entire weekend and not once could this thing properly pair with my phone." — Kurt Niebuhr (February 2018)

• • • • • • • • •

"By a stroke of cosmic luck, I was able to drive from Long Beach to San Diego — a round trip of about 230 miles — with next to no traffic. I averaged about 38.6 miles per gallon, just a hair less than the EPA estimate of 39 mpg. Good job.

"The real story is that I didn't have any of the annoyances that Carlos and Rex have dealt with while streaming music through a Pixel. I did get the 'Audio player is not connected' thing, but I turned off the power, restarted and was good to go. Maybe just more cosmic good luck? Whatever the reason, I'm happy to say that I've been able to listen to my music via Bluetooth in the Camry with no real problem." — Matt Jones (December 2018)

• • • • • • • • •

"'Go home, Camry. You're drunk.' There seems to be a ghost in the machine when it comes to the Google Pixel and the vehicle's infotainment system. Carlos has documented it, Kurt has also talked about it, and now I'm going into it. There are three of us on staff that like what the Pixel offers; either that or we just like rebelling against the iSheep. Either way, having a phone with the most up-to-date Android OS poses problems.

"In our new 2018 Toyota Camry, entertainment seems to be a deterrent for the head unit in relation to usage of the phone. While the phone itself and communication features work just fine, Google's Play Music has issues. As in, an 'Audio player is connected' message, then a couple of seconds later an 'Audio player is not connected' message. This cycle happened for about five minutes straight.

"That's when I got frustrated and decided that SiriusXM was the way to go or else I was going to go HAM and punch the head unit square in its proverbial jaw. After further discussions with Carlos, we surmised that there are two culprits involved: the latest and greatest OS/Music app and Toyota's head unit firmware. We feel that way because the Pixel works on every other vehicle in our fleet. We'll keep you updated on this matter. Stay tuned." — Rex Torres (November 2017)

• • • • • • • • •

"Bluetooth streaming audio straight up does not work. I'm using a Google Pixel running the latest of Android (8.0). I can pair Bluetooth and make calls without issue, but I can't find a way to stream music or podcasts to the car's stereo. I went through every menu I could think of, both on my phone and in the car, and haven't found a solution. The audio display occasionally shows the info of the track I'm listening to, but then says something to the effect of 'Audio player is not connected.' I downloaded Entune 3.0 (which currently has a 1.9 out of 5 stars rating on the app store), but it doesn't support the apps I use to listen to music or podcasts. Whether the fault of my phone or the car, it's a pretty frustrating thing to experience in 2017." — Carlos Lago (October 2017)