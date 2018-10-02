More about the 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid

The Toyota Camry Hybrid has received several significant improvements over the last few years. Fuel economy, standard safety equipment and interior tech have all been improved. There's also a whole new look on the outside to spruce things up. The Camry Hybrid is separated into three main trim levels, with a breakdown that should be easy for buyers to understand. There's the base LE, then the sportier SE and, at the top, the semi-luxurious XLE. The base trim level, the LE, is the most efficient of all the Camry Hybrids, checking in with an EPA estimate of 52 mpg combined. It also comes with an extraordinary amount of standard equipment, including adaptive cruise control, forward collision mitigation with pedestrian detection, and lane departure warning with mitigation. Aside from the impressive safety features, the LE's highlights also include a rearview camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, Toyota's Entune Audio interface, Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa compatibility, and a 7-inch touchscreen display. If you're looking for a bit more style, the midlevel SE gives you a sporty look and feel with the addition of 18-inch alloy wheels, sport-themed styling details, a rear spoiler, faux leather seats, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with shift paddles. Fuel economy on the SE drops a bit, from 52 mpg combined to 46 mpg combined. At the top of the Camry Hybrid lineup is the XLE trim level. It gets creature comforts such as leather upholstery, a head-up driver display, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, and heated exterior mirrors. What's especially nice about the Camry Hybrid is that most of the other options are available across the entire lineup. For example, a sunroof can be had on all three trims. Or if you're looking to add blind-spot monitoring to the LE or the SE trims, that can be done as well. With all this style and impressive standard equipment, the 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid certainly feels a bit more premium than it has in the past. Its modern suspension gives the Camry Hybrid a better ride quality in the city, especially over broken roads. For 2019, the Toyota Camry Hybrid also gets the addition of Apple CarPlay compatibility, as well as Amazon Alexa. Unfortunately, Android Auto users have been left out and will have to use Toyota's Entune system, which may be less desirable to tech-savvy buyers. Another drawback that you'll likely notice is the unrefined transition between the hybrid regen braking system and the standard brakes. It's not bad enough that it would scare us away from a test drive, but it will take some getting used to. In the end, the 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid is a very efficient and very likable hybrid sedan. Be sure to check out the full breakdown of the Camry Hybrid and have Edmunds help you find the perfect one to fit your needs.

2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid Sedan Overview

The 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid Sedan is offered in the following styles: LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

