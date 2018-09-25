  1. Home
2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Sedan

What’s new

  • The Toyota Avalon Hybrid has been fully redesigned for 2019
  • Part of the fifth Avalon generation introduced for 2019

Pros & Cons

  • Lots of standard advanced safety features
  • Efficient hybrid powertrain with little sacrifice
  • Upscale cabin is quiet and roomy
  • Comfortable ride quality
  • No Android Auto integration
  • Sunroof limits front headroom
2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Sedan pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Which Avalon Hybrid does Edmunds recommend?

The 2019 Toyota Avalon in Limited trim should satisfy the typical large-sedan buyer. It forgoes the sporty touches of the XSE model in favor of more Lexus-like luxurious refinement. It's also the only trim eligible for rear parking sensors with cross-traffic braking and a surround-view camera.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

SUVs have been dominating the market recently to that point that Ford recently announced it was going to largely give up on making sedans. But there is one area where the traditional four-door holds an advantage: hybrid efficiency. The latest hybrid sedans are posting truly impressive fuel economy, and a great example is the fully redesigned 2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid.

The Avalon Hybrid debuts alongside the conventionally powered Avalon and is estimated by the EPA to return up to 44 mpg in combined driving. That's almost 70 percent better than the gasoline-only Avalon, yet the Hybrid costs only about $1,000 more. With what you'll save on gas, you could very well recoup that added cost in just over a year and continue to reap the rewards thereafter. From behind the wheel, the Hybrid's power deficit isn't as much of a penalty as the numbers suggest, making it our pick in the Avalon lineup.

The 2019 Avalon Hybrid won't force sacrifices elsewhere either. The hybrid batteries are mounted under the rear seats, maintaining the same trunk capacity as the conventional Avalon while keeping the flat-folding rear seatbacks for greater versatility. Both offer high levels of comfort and plenty of features and blur the line between Toyota and its Lexus luxury brand.

If you're in the market for a large sedan, the 2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid should be among your top picks whether or not you're looking for a hybrid.

2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid models

The all-new 2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid is classified as a midsize sedan by the EPA, but we consider it more of a full-size sedan. It is available in XLE, Limited and XSE trims. Power is derived from a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that is supported by two electric motors. The combined output of 215 horsepower is channeled through a continuously variable automatic transmission to drive the front wheels.

Standard features for the base XLE include 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights, heated mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated and power-adjustable front seats, simulated leather upholstery, 60/40-split folding rear seats and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

On the technology front, the XLE comes with Bluetooth, a Wi-Fi hotspot, Toyota's Safety Connect communications, a 9-inch touchscreen, a rearview camera, Toyota's Entune infotainment system with smartphone-based navigation, four USB ports, Apple CarPlay, and an eight-speaker audio system with satellite and HD radio.

Also included is Toyota's Safety Sense suite of advanced safety features (forward collision warning with automatic braking, lane keeping assist, automatic high beams and adaptive cruise control) as well as a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert.

The Limited trim adds 18-inch wheels, upgraded exterior lighting, a sunroof, a head-up display, leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, driver-seat memory settings, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, wood interior trim, ambient interior lighting, a wireless charging pad, a built-in navigation system and a 14-speaker premium JBL audio system.

The sporty XSE trim builds on the XLE's features with 18-inch wheels, piano black exterior treatments, a rear spoiler, a sunroof, paddle shifters, aluminum pedal covers, aluminum interior trim and microsuede seat inserts.

Some of features on the Limited are available on the other trims as options. An Advanced Safety package with a surround-view parking camera system and rear parking sensors with automatic braking is optional on the Limited.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our first drive of the 2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid (2.5L inline-4 hybrid | CVT automatic | FWD).

Scorecard

Overallundefined / 5

Driving

The Avalon Hybrid has more than enough power to get up to highway speeds without laboring. And as big sedans go — or big hybrid sedans, for that matter — the Avalon is respectably buttoned-down when driving around turns.

Comfort

Both the suspension and the seats are designed with comfort in mind. Ruts and bumps are smoothed over well, and the cabin remains pleasantly quiet on the highway. The front seats are pleasantly comfortable, with little side bolstering for easy entry and exit.

Interior

The cockpit is attractive and fitted with high-quality materials, though the blocky center stack looks a little out of place. But the sunroof that is standard on all but the base Avalon does cut into headroom.

Technology

Apple CarPlay finally makes it into a Toyota with this Avalon. Unfortunately, Android Auto is still absent and the built-in Entune infotainment system remains as one of the least intuitive in the industry. On the upside, the Avalon Hybrid has plenty of standard driver safety aids.
Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid.

5 star reviews: 75%
4 star reviews: 19%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 3%
1 star reviews: 3%
Average user rating: 4.6 stars based on 32 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Wow, 44mpg and technology from tomorrow
JimS,
Limited 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

Just updated from a 2009 Limited to the hybrid limited w/ safety package, this is an amazing vehicle and a pleasure to drive. For low profile tires it rides well, but not like my older Avalon. And a bit more noise from the engine reving and tires but okay and the sound system is like home theatre. But what really sets this apart from my old car is the technology to make driving as safe as it can be these days. The hud display on the window is my new friend, the dynamic cruise works great and hope not to test the front and rear emergency braking. Time will tell how reliable all this tech will be but I’m loving it right now. The only issue is the height of the car, which makes getting in and out more awkward and have hit my head a couple times. Other issue is interior windows get a hazy film after several days when new. Hope it disappears like my sore neck from having to use my eyes as blindside and backup cameras on my previous Avalon.

5 out of 5 stars, Can’t fill up
RickyD,
Limited 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

With only 2000 mi on the new Avalon, I have a fuel problem!!! I can’t get gas in the fuel tank, sounds crazy but when you are hundreds of mi from home and low on gas it’s a BIG problem! When I try to fill the car today the fill tube filled up to the cap very quickly (seconds), then it burped a bunch of gas out of the fill tube. the vent line then started to bubble with more fuel in my face. No matter what speed I tried to add gas the problem persisted. It took 30 mins to add 3 gals of fuel so that we could get back home.. 3 gals got us a little above 1/2 tank.. love the car but would like to be able to add a little gas once in a while when i’m Getting a little low.

4 out of 5 stars, Lexus luxury at a Toyota price
Jirrera,
Limited 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

I love this car the more I drive it. At first it felt a little too big compared to my 2012 Camry Hybrid, when I bought the Limited Hybrid in July 2018, but I’m over that. The Avalon handles beautifully on winding, hilly interstates and I love and now trust the safety features like dynamic cruise and 360 degree cameras. The Lane Departure Assistence, however is very inconsistent. The collision avoidance has stopped at least three fender-benders in parking lots. Gas mileage has dropped (as is typical for current battery technology in cold weather) from a high of 43.6 mpg all-around, down to 41.3. I admit, I drive fast and not as economically as I could. One serious issue however, I found a puddle of gas under the car one morning (the tank hadn’t just been filled). I re-tightened the cap and the drip seemed to stop. Taking it back to the dealer they checked the entire fuel system and all fifteen internal computers but couldn’t find any leaks/error codes. Also I now have a faint yellow line from the filler door down to the wheel well where gas apparently ate through the Blizzard Pearl clear coat. Interior-wise the JBL sound system is simply the best I’ve ever experienced in any car. As an audio engineer, I find the bass amazingly present without over powering or masking the highs — and this is with the system set to factory defaults. The tweeters directly behind the front seats enhance the surround effect without sounding artificially compressed or otherwise processed. The only annoyance is on several occasions the navigation/entertainment touch screen has locked up. Only restarting the car fully restores it. I assume this is simply a software flaw that will be patched when enough other owners complain — as with Toyota adding Android Auto support. Finally, beware parking curbs with this Avalon. The bumper is particularly low in the front. UPDATE 1 year later: All of the above positive driving experience remains true. However, still no Android Auto support. The above fuel leak turned out to be a factory recall issue for a defective gas filler tube and cap. The dealer replaced both at no charge and I've not experienced any leaks since. They also repainted the rear quarter panel so the yellow drip stripe is gone. Then, my Bluetooth mic stopped working and it turned out the issue was not the mic, but actually the entire Telematics unit which the dealer replaced at no charge -- which also resolved the above NAV/entertainment screen lockups. Finally, I had noticed a new creaking sound in the steering wheel when making left turns. (How's that for specific?) After much diagnosis and experimental repairs, the issue was determined to be a damaged bearing in the steering column, which again, the dealer replaced at no charge. I still love the car, chalking all these repair issues up to my ignoring the axiom that one should never purchase the first model year of any car after a redesign. The good news is I've gotten to be friends and appreciate the honest professionalism of Andrew Bartlett, service manager at Toyota of Murfreesboro. He's become the willing equivalent of a 12-step program sponsor. He gave me his cell number and I can call him any time!

4 out of 5 stars, So far not too bad!!!
Bob,
Limited 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

We have had this car for only two weeks. There are some very nice things about this car......great fuel economy, very nice interior, many safety features, nice handling, larger trunk capacity with rear folding seats, nice speakers, and fairly quiet ride. We like the Advanced Safety Package which offers a birds eye view of parking situations. We have yet to test Entune and Apple Car Play to give any comments on that. This car seems a little lower than some previous models. I feel there is a need for more interior storage. Maybe the glove box could be bigger. Maybe there could be some more storage in the front center console by the driver's and passenger's legs. Maybe the center console storage could be larger. So far, this seems like a nice, comfortable, fuel efficient car with a lot of great safety features. There is a lot of technology on this car and time will tell if it is reliable. I had an earlier review when the car was really new to me. I would like to add a few things. We recently got 45.2 mpg on a highway road trip....which is outstanding for such a large car. There are however, a few things that Toyota could improve upon. The front seat console often becomes uncomfortable because it can hit the driver's right leg or the passenger's left leg in the knee area. The square edge of that console becomes annoying. A redesign or more padding on the console could solve this problem. I recently experienced riding in the back seat with two other average sized adults. This was for a short fifteen minute trip. It is really cramped back there for three, even on a short trip. Two people should be fine. This car sits lower and you must be careful when exiting or entering to not hit your head. You eventually get used to it. Also, since the car is closer to the ground, you must be very careful when opening the door to not hit the curb or another obstacle. I'm telling you this because I have done that. So....some of these issues are probably caused by trying to improve aerodynamics...and to correct them would surely decrease MPG. 45.2 mpg is great and this is an overall great car in spite of the things I mentioned.

See all 32 reviews

Features & Specs

XLE 4dr Sedan features & specs
XLE 4dr Sedan
2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
MSRP$36,650
MPG 43 city / 44 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower215 hp @ 5700 rpm
XSE 4dr Sedan features & specs
XSE 4dr Sedan
2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
MSRP$39,150
MPG 43 city / 43 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower215 hp @ 5700 rpm
Limited 4dr Sedan features & specs
Limited 4dr Sedan
2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
MSRP$42,950
MPG 43 city / 43 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower215 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all 2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Sedan features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Avalon Hybrid safety features:

Pre-Collision System
Warns if a front collision is imminent and will apply the brakes automatically if the driver doesn't respond in time.
Lane Departure with Steering Assist
Alerts the driver if the vehicle begins to drift out of its lane and steers the car back if no action is taken.
Intelligent Clearance Sonar
Indicates how close the rear bumper may be to objects and applies the brakes automatically if a collision is imminent.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver4 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover10.5%

Toyota Avalon Hybrid vs. the competition

Toyota Avalon Hybrid vs. Buick LaCrosse

The EPA estimates the Avalon Hybrid will achieve 43 mpg in combined driving. The more affordable LaCrosse Hybrid, on the other hand, is estimated at a disappointing 29 mpg combined. Since fuel economy is paramount in hybrid vehicles, this could be a deal-breaker for shoppers. The Buick also suffers with a less usable trunk and underwhelming performance.

Toyota Avalon Hybrid vs. Honda Clarity

You can get a Honda Clarity in three different flavors: full electric, hydrogen fuel cell (if you're in California) and plug-in hybrid. The EV-only model has a very limiting 89-mile range, which makes the plug-in hybrid the best Clarity to take on the Avalon Hybrid. Unlike the Avalon, the Clarity can travel up to 48 miles under electric-only propulsion, which could make fuel stops a rarity if your commute allows.

Toyota Avalon Hybrid vs. Lexus ES 300h

The Lexus ES 300h is comparable in price to the Avalon Hybrid, but it's estimated by the EPA to return 3 mpg less in combined driving. You will get more luxury features, but the Lexus infotainment system is even worse than the Avalon's, and Apple CarPlay is not available either.

FAQ

Is the Toyota Avalon Hybrid a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Avalon Hybrid both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Toyota Avalon Hybrid fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Avalon Hybrid gets an EPA-estimated 43 mpg to 44 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Avalon Hybrid has 16.1 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Toyota Avalon Hybrid. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid:

  • The Toyota Avalon Hybrid has been fully redesigned for 2019
  • Part of the fifth Avalon generation introduced for 2019
Is the Toyota Avalon Hybrid reliable?

To determine whether the Toyota Avalon Hybrid is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Avalon Hybrid. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Avalon Hybrid's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Avalon Hybrid is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid?

The least-expensive 2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid is the 2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $36,650.

Other versions include:

  • XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $36,650
  • XSE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $39,150
  • Limited 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $42,950
What are the different models of Toyota Avalon Hybrid?

More about the 2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid

The fully redesigned 2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid is classified as a midsize sedan by the EPA, but it competes on level ground with other full-size sedans. It is available in XLE, Limited and XSE trims. Unlike the conventionally powered Avalon, this Hybrid is not offered in the top Touring trim. Powering it is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that is supported by two electric motors. The combined output of 215 horsepower is channeled through a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) to drive the front wheels.

Standard feature highlights for the base XLE include 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, synthetic leather upholstery, 60/40-split folding rear seats, a Wi-Fi hotspot, Toyota's Safety Connect emergency telematics, a rearview camera, Toyota's Entune infotainment system, a smartphone-based navigation system and Apple CarPlay. You also get Toyota's Safety Sense suite of advanced safety features — forward collision warning with automatic braking, lane keeping assist, automatic high beams and adaptive cruise control — as well as blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert.

The Limited trim adds 18-inch wheels, upgraded exterior lighting, a sunroof, a head-up display, leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, driver-seat memory functions, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, wood interior trim, a wireless charging pad, a built-in navigation system and a premium JBL audio system. A surround-view monitor and rear parking sensors with automatic braking are optional.

The sporty XSE trim builds on the XLE's features with 18-inch wheels, piano black exterior treatments, a rear spoiler, a sunroof, paddle shifters, aluminum pedal covers, aluminum interior trim, and synthetic leather upholstery with faux suede inserts.

In terms of price, the Avalon Hybrid is a bit more expensive than the Buick LaCrosse Hybrid, the Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid and the Lexus ES 300h. The new Avalon is more luxurious than previous versions, and it returns excellent fuel economy figures for the class. If you're looking for a roomy hybrid sedan, the 2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid deserves your attention. Check out all of the tools and resources on Edmunds to see how it will fit into your life.

2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Sedan Overview

The 2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Sedan is offered in the following styles: XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), XSE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and Limited 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What do people think of the 2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Sedan?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Sedan and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Avalon Hybrid Sedan 4.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Avalon Hybrid Sedan.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Sedan and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Avalon Hybrid Sedan featuring deep dives into trim levels including XLE, XSE, Limited, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Sedan?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Sedans are available in my area?

2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Sedan Listings and Inventory

Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Sedan.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] Avalon Hybrid Sedan for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Sedan Avalon Hybrid Sedan you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Toyota Avalon Hybrid for sale - 1 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $18,490.

Find a new Toyota for sale - 10 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $24,360.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Sedan and all available trim types: XLE, XSE, Limited. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Sedan include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Sedan?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

