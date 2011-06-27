  1. Home
Used 1990 Suzuki Sidekick JS Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Sidekick
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)255.3/288.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.1 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque94 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower80 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle32.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Length142.5 in.
Curb weight2134 lbs.
Gross weight3080 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place39.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.6 in.
Height64.8 in.
Wheel base86.6 in.
Width64.2 in.
