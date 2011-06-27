Used 2007 Suzuki Forenza Consumer Reviews
Transmission Range Sensor
Not all to bad of a vehicle, but it has numerous write-ups of transmission issues. My wife's Forenza has the check engine light on now. The code presented were PO700and PO705 (Transmission Range Sensor) This part is dealer only and cost $50-$60. Getting it fixed at the dealer would have cost us about $300-$400. $60 part, thirty minute change time, $400 cost. Yeah right! Did it myself.
DO NOT PURCHASE THIS CAR!!!!
I bought my 07 Suzuki Forenza in June of 2010. At first it ran great, but once it started hitting the 60k mark, I have had problem after problem. First it was the door handles breaking, then the tire pressure light, then the passenger air bag light went off, then i got my gear shift fixed, then my timing belt broke off, then a new engine, then i needed new shocks and new struts, then something with my tires wearing down , and now my transmission is having trouble. I wish i would have known about this car before i bought it.
Regularly Check for a Recall
In one sense, I love my car. Because it is my car, and it looks okay. But that's where my affection for the Suzuki ends. I bought this in 2008 from Carmax with 10,000 miles on it. Within one week the transmission slipped and I learned about the faulty sensor. It was replaced. Resurfaced 2 mos. later, so it was reset. And again, and again. Have dealt w/ the "check engine" light and transmission slip for 5 years. No one has the answer nor can they fix it except temporarily. It's ridiculous. I keep expecting to see a recall to no avail. Also: Shoddy paint / flaking wheel cover. Cracked pillar trim (I often see this on passing Forenzas). Awful. Be not tempted by the price.
Hunk of Junk (but I've been lucky)
I got my 2007 Suzuki Forenza at Carmax in the summer of 2008. It had 5,000 miles on it. At first, it was a reliable car. When I hit 40,000 miles that's when the trouble started. The transmission started slipping. The transmission sensor went out and I had it worked on. They didn't fix the problem. There's no Suzuki dealership nearby me so Ford took over their issues. They have attempted to fix the transmission censor twice. It still slips. There's a useless "hold" button that I think may be part of the cause of this. The paint peeled off the door handles. (I've been lucky enough to not have a door handle break). The paint peeled off the bumper so badly that I took it to the car wash and blasted the paint completely off the entire bumper. It looks better black than peeling paint. Wheels warped. Windshield wipers decide when they want to work now and when they don't. At 72,000 miles I had to have the motor replaced. The head was cracked. I'm convinced that the dealership did NOT replace the motor (as they claimed). The head is cracked again and now they say the car is "too old" to replace the motor they said they just put in the car 2 years ago. If this were a "new" motor, then why won't they stand behind it? I have to drive this car like I am driving a stick shift, even though it's an automatic transmission. It acts like its in neutral when I put it in drive. I have to start out in 2nd gear. Always. This car did not get that hot for the head to crack. The only way I even knew that it was overheating was when my boyfriend noticed that the temperature needle was on H. It only steamed. Did not boil. The seat belt latch on the driver side is broken. The passenger side is getting difficult to snap shut now. This car chews up tires. It has no takeoff power now. Lately, I've just been pouring antifreeze in it every other day. The replacement parts are outrageously expensive for this cheap car. I refuse to take it very far, and when I do drive it, I worry and pray. This car has 95,4000 miles on it now. (That's why I consider myself llucky). It sounds like a John Deere tractor. Thank the good Lord above I'm going to get another car next week! Since this car has no resale value, and isn't worth anything anyway, I will have to sell it to some poor Suzuki owner that needs it for replacement parts. I bought this car for the "wonderful gas mileage". HA! Not so great on gas after all. The best thing about this car is the seats are comfortable and it has a lot of room to be a small car.
An expensive piece of junk
I bought this 2007 Suzuki Forezna used for about $6,000 in 2011 with about 66k miles on it. I have spent thousands and thousands of dollars on every expensive repair you can imagine. The car has been regularly breaking down and in and out of the shop once every 3 months or so. In the past 6 months alone, I have spent over $1500 replacing serpentine belt, spark plugs, engine valve cover, alternator, and radiator. Even after all these repairs car is non-driveable, now being diagnosed with a blown head gasket. Also the cadillidic converter is bad. Time for the junk yard, and car is only at 109,000! Terrible fuel economy, terrible driving (very sluggish), slow breaking, heat and cooling system inside vehicle stopped functioning properly years ago. I only drive this car 5 miles to work each day, mind you, at the speed limit. What an awful vehicle. And awful resale value, even if it was in perfect condition (blue book value of less than $1,500).
