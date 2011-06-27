Used 2010 Subaru Tribeca Consumer Reviews
Read all the reviews
I read everything on line about the Tribeca. It was frustrating as many of the reviews contradict each other (e.g. one says there is very little body roll, the brakes are great while another says there is too much body roll and the breaks are spongy). You have to drive it yourself to judge. I was a Chevy Trail Blazer owner (LTZ) and I have to say the Tribeca drives way better, is more responsive, and stops quicker than the trailblazer. Yes, a lot of reviewers say gas mileage is poor on the Tribeca. Indeed, but measure it against any other all wheel drive and none of them are any better (the reviewers seem to compare the all wheel drive of the Tribeca with the 2 wheel drive of other make
Safety and 7 passengers at a value price
We purchased a Tribeca because it's the smallest and cheapest seven passenger vehicle with a perfect safety rating from both the federal government and IIHS. It's easy to drive and handles well on city streets, freeways, and winding mountain roads. Engine power and acceleration are more than adequate, although it's certainly no sports car. We've never taken it off road but the ride quality is good on rough pavement. The interior is comfortable on long trips. Climate controls are easy to use. The second row seat is wide enough to actually hold three people in reasonable comfort. Overall I am very happy with the Tribeca. There's nothing else which gives you so many features at the same price.
2000 miles of joy
I was looking for 7-seat SUV as well as for luxury, safety and reliability. First I tested Audi Q7, then Acura MDX, Lexus. Then looked at Volvo XC90 and BMW X5. Not decided. Then I went to the dealership for my Forester's regular service and tested Tribeca. I felt just as comfortable in it as in the previous cars. Price was much less so it was done deal. Some complain about fuel economy of Tribeca. But guys, this is not your old little Subaru! This is almost a truck! After about 1200 miles I started getting about 16 mpg in Brooklyn and more than 21 mpg on highway. Just as promised. In line with other vehicles in the class. Also it speeds up really well in sport shift mode.
1000 km Review
My family have been loyal Volvo owners for the last 12 years. Given Volvo's current lack of a value proposition we decided to expand our horizons before purchasing a car this year. My checkpoints for our decision were a. needed to be real AWD; b. must accommodate 2 6 ft+ boys comfortably in the back seats; and c. it need to fit our budget. Point A eliminated a bunch of vehicles very quickly. Point B narrowed the list down even further. After looking at Mercedes, Audi, Volvo, VW, Toyota and Nissan's offerings we went off to look at Subaru's offerings on a friends recommendation. We took a 60 minute test drive of the car and came back thrilled with the drive, the space and the value.
My 1st Subaru is disappointing
I recently purchased a used 2010 Tribeca 3.6 L engine , my first Subaru, and am rather pleased except for a 'howl' in my automatic transmission. The sound changes as goes up through gears and especially noticeable from start through 2nd. Dealer has determined it is the alternator since engine speed also changes as gears change. Cannot believe any auto manufacturer would make their top of the line 'touring' vehicle with this howl or whine as I have been told by others. Either way a defective alternator OR transmission needs to be replaced.
Sponsored cars related to the Tribeca
Related Used 2010 Subaru Tribeca info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used FIAT 500
- Used Certified Pre Owned Toyota
- Used Toyota Venza 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2018
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2008
- Used BMW 6 Series
- Used Lexus SC 430
- Used Toyota RAV4 2006
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Porsche 911 2020
- 2020 Sonic
- 2019 Buick Enclave
- 2020 Ford Transit Crew Van
- 2021 Porsche 911
- Dodge Challenger 2019
- 2021 Genesis G80 News
- 2020 Audi SQ7 News
- 2019 Chevrolet Cruze
- 2021 Genesis G70 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Subaru Forester
- Subaru Crosstrek 2019
- 2019 Subaru Crosstrek
- 2019 Subaru Legacy
- 2020 Subaru Crosstrek
- 2020 WRX
- 2020 Impreza
- Subaru Forester 2019
- 2019 Outback
- Subaru WRX 2019