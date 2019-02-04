5 star reviews: 40 %

4 star reviews: 36 %

3 star reviews: 4 %

2 star reviews: 12 %

1 star reviews: 8 %

Average user rating: 3.9 stars based on 25 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

4 out of 5 stars, First 1500 Miles

pluffs , 04/02/2019

2.5i Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)

I purchased a 2019 Subaru Legacy Premium with the Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Fog Lights package in February 2019. This was after at least a year of toying with the idea of getting a new car. I compared this against the new Accord, Forester, Ascent, Santa Fe, Sonata, Tucson, among others. I didn’t have an exact type of car in mind, I wanted something comfortable, safe, reasonably priced and that wasn’t overstated in its outward appearance. After many test drives of all the cars and trips to the dealership to look at the cars in person, I decided to get the Legacy. It had the best blend of all my checkmarks and considering the favorable financing terms and the new model for 2020, I hoped I could also make it the most financially attractive car as well. I am lucky where I live to have a handful of Subaru dealerships within an hour or two from my house. I played the game and shopped around to each, each time chipping away at the bottom line price. I finally found a price where I thought I was just wasting time if I continued so I decided to buy. I’ve now got about 1,500 miles on the car and have some things I love about it and some I do not like at all. Pros - Comfort. This car is seriously comfortable and plush for the price range. Short or long trips are a breeze. - MPG. With mixed driving, I am getting a little north of 31 MPG, which was a very pleasant surprise. - Tech. I find the infotainment system and menu are easy to understand and navigate. - Stock radio in the premium trim. I was on the fence about upgrading to Limited to get the upgraded speaker system. I am glad I didn’t. I am not a complete audiophile, but I want my radio to sound good. I find the stock 6 speaker system in the Legacy Premium to have clean, punchy bass and clear highs. - Cell phone holder. I have a mid-sized Google Pixel and there is a place where my cell phone can rest easily near the shifter. This is a small pro, but I find it very helpful and practical. I think Subaru may not label this specifically as a cell phone holder, but for my sized phone, it fits great. - Eyesight. So far it works great. It gently nudges me when I get to close to either side of the road. The adaptive cruise control is fantastic for highway driving. So far it works as advertised and is great to have as my last car didn’t have any updated tech or safety in it. Cons - Interior Rattles. This is by far and away the biggest complaint I have. The driver's side door, steering column and dash all rattle randomly when going over rough roads. Sometimes they don’t, other times it’s very intense, which makes bringing it in for warranty service difficult as it’s not 100% reproducible all the time. I did this once already and I received a hard time from the dealer when asking them to look into this and resolve it. They were able to take care of one in the door, but the dash/steering column are still problematic. I’m going to try a different dealer closer to home and see if they can help. - Reflections from the bright sun. Since the interior is a lot of piano black and glass around the dash and controls, reflections are a serious concern. If the sun is just right, it can cause a glare which can make you want to squint or turn your head out of instinct. - Touchscreen. While I find it works great, it is a fingerprint magnet. It also seems to not be able to absorb and hide gentle surface scratches. You have to be very careful to not touch the screen with anything that could cause a superficial surface scratch. Ride quality is just what I wanted. A middle ground between absorbing all road imperfections and a sporty feel. The car has a nice, heavy stance and handles well when taking corners. As others have pointed out, there is a lack of real power but for the majority of drivers, I don’t foresee it being a big problem. If you need a performance vehicle I’d look elsewhere. Seating room is great, I can fit 4 full sized adults in the car with plenty of space to spare. So far I am happy with my purchase. The pros outweigh the cons and if I can get the rattling taken care of I’d be over the moon. Hopefully, I can get some help from a more friendly and capable dealership.

4 out of 5 stars, 2019 Subaru Legacy 3.6r with the Navigation Packag

Andy , 03/19/2019

3.6R Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl CVT)

Great vehicle! Has met or exceeded my expectations! PROs- The Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive. I was getting through the snow with no issues. Driver Assist Technology is the best! The safety in the car is magnificent, especially with the automatic reverse breaking. Blind-Spot Detection / Rear Cross-Traffic Alert is one of the most accurate I have ever used. LED Steering Responsive Headlights is excellent especially going around those turns! The 3.6-liter DOHC engine Power: 256 hp @ 6,000 rpm Boxer engine is quick and powerful. -Harman Kardon premium audio system is an outstanding sound system! You don't hear much about it, but is is dynamic. CONs- Remote Engine Starter - don't like the fact the engine cuts off as soon as you touch the door and have to restart. Additionally, you can not use the Subaru remote start App with the Legacy!!! However, the remote start works well at a distance and I like the indicator that the car is started. the gas millage is poor 20-22 mpg. STARLINK™ 8.0-inch Multimedia Navigation has fingerprints that are very obvious. Need to clean often.

5 out of 5 stars, Great car for the money

Kyle Lundby , 02/25/2019

2.5i Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)

This is my 3rd legacy and 6th Subaru. If you are a Subaru fan, you know that they aren’t rockets, but that’s not why we love them. This is a solid car and great value. It packs in all the latest safety features, has great visibility, plenty of gadgets (love Apple CarPlay), roominess, and of course AWD. I bought this particular legacy to replace the Outback (another great vehicle) that I passed on to my teenager driver. If you want a Ferrari experience, this is not the car for you. If you want safe, reliable, practical, a nice look, and decent acceleration, the legacy is definitely worth a look.

4 out of 5 stars, Like it

NWDriver , 07/29/2019

3.6R Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl CVT)

**February 2020 Update: The points below all remain pretty valid. The car is still fun to drive and very comfortable. I suppose I have two minor gripes: a) I get a slight rattle-buzz on rougher surfaced roads where the windshield meets the interior roof in the top middle. A little push upwards on the structure on the roof there resolves it so it's really a minor complaint; and b) It would be very useful to have the apps - not phone function, but apps like Waze, etc - on the phone connect with the car system without having to be physically connected with a cable. Maybe there's a way to do this that I don't know about, so might be a complaint without basis.** This is the second Legacy I’ve had with the previous 2011 being passed on to the kid. Overall, I like it a lot and would very likely buy it again. I’m in the Northwest and brought it home from the dealer in February right in the middle of some sustained cold, snow, and ice. Right now it’s got about 3,500 miles on it. Some points are: Weather – The AWD is just great on this. It drove like a tank in ice and snow when other cars just could not make it and SUVs were ending up on sidewalks due to sliding. Truly impressive. It does well in different degrees of rain and wet surfaces and gives confidence in holding the road. Engine – The 3.6 is fun. The car feels like it has a lot of power and gets to highway speeds+ very easily. It’s not going to blast off the line and 0-60 might be a little slower than competitors although I’ve seen online it’s supposed to be able to do it in 7 seconds. My experience is 0-20 seems a little sluggish. Going from say 10 or 20 – 60+ is another story. It does that very quick and easy and makes a nice little growly sound doing it. My previous 4 cylinder Legacy definitely did not have that. Handling – The car is fun to drive and can really hold lines on curves. The negative is body sway. You’ve almost got to hold yourself in place with one hand if you’re going into a curve with speed. Spiffy sport seats would probably help, but this is a Legacy, so… A negative is that the car feels kind of heavy and less nimble compared to my 2011 Legacy. Mileage – Right now it’s averaging just about 24 mpg overall. It will eat up some gas in stop and go traffic, but does pretty well on the freeway. Interior – The interior is very comfortable and in my opinion the seats are great. The 8” touchscreen is plenty big and easy to use and the sound system is good. No complaints at all on interior trim. Visibility is very good. The reverse camera and its graphics are great and very easy to use. Pretty quiet inside with the windows up. Safety goodies and assists – I haven’t really delved into what the various things do. I know that the blind spot detection is handy and useful. The warnings about coming up too fast on a car ahead or the car ahead moving on (aka “quit playing with the radio at the light”) have been useful. The various Subaru passive things like brakes, etc, seem great. I haven’t noticed the problems others have had with Eyesight but maybe I experienced it and just didn’t notice?

Write a review

See all 25 reviews