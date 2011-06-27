Used 1991 Saab 9000 Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1991 9000
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG192018
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg18/24 mpg15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)278.8/377.2 mi.295.2/393.6 mi.246.0/360.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.16.4 gal.16.4 gal.
Combined MPG192018
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque244 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm157 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm244 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size2.3 l2.3 l2.3 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5000 rpm150 hp @ 5500 rpm200 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.38.6 in.38.6 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.41.5 in.41.5 in.
Measurements
Height55.9 in.55.9 in.55.9 in.
Wheel base105.2 in.105.2 in.105.2 in.
Length183.7 in.183.7 in.188.2 in.
Width69.4 in.69.4 in.69.4 in.
Curb weight3173 lbs.3035 lbs.3259 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Garnet
  • Platana Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Cirrus White
  • Talladega Red
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Platana Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Edwardian Gray Metallic
  • Citrin Beige Metallic
  • Cirrus White
  • Garnet
  • Cirrus White
  • Edwardian Gray Metallic
  • Platana Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Scarabe Green Metallic
  • Citrin Beige Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Garnet
  • Talladega Red
