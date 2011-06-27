  1. Home
Used 1992 Saab 900 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG202020
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg18/24 mpg18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324.0/432.0 mi.324.0/432.0 mi.324.0/432.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.18.0 gal.18.0 gal.
Combined MPG202020
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque133 lb-ft @ 2900 rpm188 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm133 lb-ft @ 2900 rpm
Base engine size2.1 l2.0 l2.1 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 6000 rpm160 hp @ 5500 rpm140 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle33.8 ft.33.8 ft.33.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.37.6 in.37.8 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.41.7 in.
Measurements
Length184.3 in.184.3 in.184.5 in.
Curb weight2821 lbs.3058 lbs.2779 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.4 cu.ft.10.7 cu.ft.21.8 cu.ft.
Height56.1 in.55.1 in.56.1 in.
Wheel base99.1 in.99.1 in.99.1 in.
Width66.5 in.66.5 in.66.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacitynono58 cu.ft.
