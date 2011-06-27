Used 2007 Pontiac Solstice Consumer Reviews
4 wheel motorcycle
I'm 68 and was looking for a fun, great looking car like a Cadillac xlr or Plymouth Prowler or maybe a Can-Am motorcycle. I didn't think I could fit into a Solstice but found that I could. The gxp is a hot rod and an event to drive. It rides and drives better than the xlr and the prowler at much less cost. I just can't help punching the turbo... what a blast. I could easily get myself in trouble with the law. Many people complain about the power window swithes being hard to reach... if you reach across your belly with your right hand they work well.
IT'S A SPORTSCAR NOT A LUXURY FAMILY CAR
This is a sportscar made for fun not a luxuary car designed for ultimate comfort and convenience. If you want to really get out and enjoy driving a fun car and turn heads this is the car to have. It is reminicent of the 53 corvette with the front end design. It is a blast to drive and has performed very well in the 2 years my wife has had it. I bought it for her approx. 2 years ago and it had 18,000 miles on it and now has 36,000 miles and the only service has been oil changes and replaced tail light bulb(warranty covered that) and replaced a plastic clip on the top that enabled it to close all the way. We both love this car and enjoy getting out with the top down and hitting the road.
No comparison to 2006 or Mazda Miata
I had a 1990 Mazda Miata; I had a 2006 Solstice. Comparing the GXP to either of these cars is a mistake. Do not be misled - this is a car built for fun and high performance. I took the 2006 on a long road trip and could not even put a duffel bag in the trunk; I had to put my clothes, sans suitcase, where I could, shoving them into nooks and crannies everywhere. 5 cubic feet of storage space ain't much, especially when divided into small segments here and there. The 2006 reminded me a lot of my Miata, but I got a lot more compliments, questions and stares. The 2007, however, is a muscle car and a roadster. It is FAST! If only they could find a way to put a suitcase in it, it would rate a 10
Love it
I love my 07 Solstice it is by far the funnest and best car ever. I hear people are complaining there is no place for a cell phone. What the *&% # ??? I am in it to drive not to chat on the phone. Also that the cup holders are behind you is a complaint, there is one on the passenger side of the consol just have to look for it. Fun car and if your biggest concerns are a place for your phone and starbucks latte maybe you should stick to an SUV.
More than a navy blue toy
We purchased car new with the notion it would a toy for us retired folk. We live mid-way between the Carolina coast and Blue Ridge and soon learned that, despite small size, it is a competent and comfortable. The GXP is equally at home going up steep, curvy grades or cruising flat interstates. It is short on luggage space but, carrying only essentials is a worth- while trade for the fun. First gear is a bit short and abrupt for stop-go traffic. Third is wonderfully long which makes city driving easy. Fourth is good to 65 MPH. The car communicates. Don't look at the tach; listen to engine, feel with the seat of your pants and feet. It will tell you what it likes.
