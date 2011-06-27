Used 2007 Pontiac Solstice Consumer Reviews

4 wheel motorcycle Virgil Wallace , 07/04/2016 GXP 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) 27 of 27 people found this review helpful I'm 68 and was looking for a fun, great looking car like a Cadillac xlr or Plymouth Prowler or maybe a Can-Am motorcycle. I didn't think I could fit into a Solstice but found that I could. The gxp is a hot rod and an event to drive. It rides and drives better than the xlr and the prowler at much less cost. I just can't help punching the turbo... what a blast. I could easily get myself in trouble with the law. Many people complain about the power window swithes being hard to reach... if you reach across your belly with your right hand they work well. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

IT'S A SPORTSCAR NOT A LUXURY FAMILY CAR hurricane43 , 05/02/2012 17 of 17 people found this review helpful This is a sportscar made for fun not a luxuary car designed for ultimate comfort and convenience. If you want to really get out and enjoy driving a fun car and turn heads this is the car to have. It is reminicent of the 53 corvette with the front end design. It is a blast to drive and has performed very well in the 2 years my wife has had it. I bought it for her approx. 2 years ago and it had 18,000 miles on it and now has 36,000 miles and the only service has been oil changes and replaced tail light bulb(warranty covered that) and replaced a plastic clip on the top that enabled it to close all the way. We both love this car and enjoy getting out with the top down and hitting the road.

No comparison to 2006 or Mazda Miata Rick Dawson , 12/30/2006 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I had a 1990 Mazda Miata; I had a 2006 Solstice. Comparing the GXP to either of these cars is a mistake. Do not be misled - this is a car built for fun and high performance. I took the 2006 on a long road trip and could not even put a duffel bag in the trunk; I had to put my clothes, sans suitcase, where I could, shoving them into nooks and crannies everywhere. 5 cubic feet of storage space ain't much, especially when divided into small segments here and there. The 2006 reminded me a lot of my Miata, but I got a lot more compliments, questions and stares. The 2007, however, is a muscle car and a roadster. It is FAST! If only they could find a way to put a suitcase in it, it would rate a 10

Love it Pam , 01/02/2007 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I love my 07 Solstice it is by far the funnest and best car ever. I hear people are complaining there is no place for a cell phone. What the *&% # ??? I am in it to drive not to chat on the phone. Also that the cup holders are behind you is a complaint, there is one on the passenger side of the consol just have to look for it. Fun car and if your biggest concerns are a place for your phone and starbucks latte maybe you should stick to an SUV.