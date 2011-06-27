  1. Home
Used 1997 Pontiac Grand Prix Consumer Reviews

More about the 1997 Grand Prix
104 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

97 Grand prix coupe

pontiacdude97, 10/06/2012
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Needless to say, I absolutely Love this car! I enjoy destroying others on the street and absolutely confident on back country roads, does not shy from bends, twists or any kind of roads, even goes nicely down dirt or gravel roads.

Great car to own

marlene, 07/17/2010
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

This is the first time I have ever done a review but I wanted people to know that Pontiac Grand Prix was a blast. I purchased the car in 1998 with 30,000 miles on it. I have never had any problems other than replacing the alternator several times and the usual brakes and oil. Last week the car was at 323,800 when the car finally gave up. I have owned the car for 12 years going from coast to coast in it for family vacations. It will be truly missed.

Great First Car

Ryan, 10/05/2015
GTP 2dr Coupe
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I absolutely enjoy my GTP. It's such a good car. It has been reliable throughout my 3 years of owning it. While it is a big car it drives like a sports car. I've done alittle bit of engine work to mine though. The 3800 is a great platform to build and work on. They will take the abuse and building power is easy and relatively cheap to reach higher power outputs.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Loved this car!

Spirit711, 06/10/2006
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I bought this car with 17,000 miles on it as a program car. It's absolutely been the best car I've ever owned. I have 76,000 on it now and I doubt if I've put over $1,000 in it, including regular maintenance. It's time to think about buying a new one, but I keep trying to wait until something goes wrong with this car, and it just keeps going and going!

Beat to hell, Runs like hell

fisher580, 01/09/2012
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

We bought the car with 15x,xxx miles and sold it to my friend with 205,xxx and it ran great, only left us stranded once, it overheated and boiled coolant out, but we were going 90+ mph through oklahoma during 95+ degree heat. we seen that coming. drove it on a 2500 mile trip and went 3000-5000 miles between oil changes, like said beat to hell in every way and always started and rarely got stuck. he now has 225,xxx miles on it and said it runs perfect

See all Grand Prixes for sale

