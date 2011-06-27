Used 1999 Pontiac Bonneville Consumer Reviews

First Car bonneville99 , 05/07/2012 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Bought this car August 2009 w/ 127k miles as my first car. Now has 145k and still purrs like a kitten. Ride is amazing; like driving on a cross between a couch and a cloud. Power is great - I do a lot of highway driving and this car is way better than my mother's old Stratus. Really nice looking too - paint has held up well for being outside its whole life and the chrome rims make it look really sharp. Seats are very comfortable and the leather has held up really well considering the age. Awesome sound system. Replaced EGR valve and fuel pump, but we expected that one when we bought it (really common on these), but other than that it's only been regular maintenance. Report Abuse

A Keeper until it Dies WylieCoyote , 10/30/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful We bought this car in 1999, with 5,000 miles on it and I knew it would be a keeper. We have had absolutely no serious problems with this vehicle in the 10 years we have owned it. Was considering trading it in until I realized that there was nothing really wrong with it except a leak from someone putting a new front window in badly. That could be fixed, and it would not cost 25,000 like a new vehicle would. I would miss all the room we have in it if I bought a new vehicle. So we will keep her till she just lays down and dies. She is still pretty, fast, clean, and people still notice this type of car. Sorry they are not making any more. A shame indeed.

Good Large Sedan Pontiacman , 02/01/2003 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I have owned this car for 3 years and love it. It satisfies my need for a large car with out feeling like I am driving my fathers car. Performance is good, comfort is good, styling is a matter of personal choice, a little less body cladding would be nice. Interior is comfotable. The only two real complants I have are: excesive wind noise that gets worse with age and the way the trunk lid dumps water into the trunk when wet. Over all this is a very nice car.

Good Car! JR7699 , 04/08/2004 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I just got my bonneville last year, and I already have about 95,000 trouble-free miles on it. At times the transmission acts a little strange, but I don't think it's a major problem. I'm a college student and love this car because it combines all the room I need with an engine and design that I can have fun with.