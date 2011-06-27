  1. Home
Used 1994 Plymouth Sundance Duster Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)294.0/378.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower100 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle37.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.
Front shoulder room54.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room44.3 in.
Rear leg room34.0 in.
Rear shoulder room52.5 in.
Measurements
Length171.9 in.
Curb weight2608 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.2 cu.ft.
Height53.1 in.
Wheel base97.2 in.
Width67.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cirrus Blue Grey Pearl Metallic
  • Glamour Turquoise Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Ascot Grey
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Light Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Debonair Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Royal Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Raspberry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Poppy Red
  • Pale Blue
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Red
