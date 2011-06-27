  1. Home
  2. Plymouth
  3. Plymouth Grand Voyager
  4. Used 1991 Plymouth Grand Voyager
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 Plymouth Grand Voyager Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Grand Voyager
Overview
See Grand Voyager Inventory
See Grand Voyager Inventory
See Grand Voyager Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG171818
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg16/21 mpg16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.0/360.0 mi.320.0/420.0 mi.320.0/420.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG171818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm185 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm185 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l3.3 l3.3 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4800 rpm150 hp @ 4800 rpm150 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle43.0 ft.43.0 ft.43.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.3 in.37.3 in.37.3 in.
Front leg room38.2 in.38.2 in.38.2 in.
Front hip room53.0 in.53.0 in.53.0 in.
Front shoulder room58.4 in.58.4 in.58.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.6 in.38.6 in.38.6 in.
Rear hip Room65.6 in.65.6 in.65.6 in.
Rear leg room37.7 in.37.7 in.37.7 in.
Rear shoulder room61.3 in.61.3 in.61.3 in.
Measurements
Height66.4 in.66.4 in.66.4 in.
Wheel base119.3 in.119.3 in.119.3 in.
Length190.5 in.190.5 in.190.5 in.
Width69.6 in.69.6 in.69.6 in.
Curb weight3644 lbs.3644 lbs.3644 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Safari Brown Satin Glow Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Medium Mist Pearl Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Safari Brown Satin Glow Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Medium Mist Pearl Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Safari Brown Satin Glow Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Medium Mist Pearl Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Bright White
See Grand Voyager InventorySee Grand Voyager InventorySee Grand Voyager Inventory

Related Used 1991 Plymouth Grand Voyager info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles