Used 2003 Oldsmobile Silhouette GLS Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Silhouette
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)408.0/561.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque210 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
dual front with head protection chamber for driver only side-mounted airbagsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
separate rear audioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Three zone climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room59.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room39.9 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
Front hip room53.6 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room64.3 in.
Rear leg room39 in.
Rear shoulder room61.9 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track61.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity141.9 cu.ft.
Length201.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight3948 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.0 in.
Height68.1 in.
Wheel base120 in.
Width72.2 in.
Rear track63.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sand
  • Indigo
  • Sterling
  • Ruby
  • Arctic White
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
P225/60R16 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
