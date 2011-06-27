  1. Home
  2. Oldsmobile
  3. Oldsmobile Silhouette
  4. Used 1994 Oldsmobile Silhouette
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 Oldsmobile Silhouette Base Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Silhouette
Overview
See Silhouette Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.0/420.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque175 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle43.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room40.0 in.
Front hip room55.5 in.
Front shoulder room60.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room41.7 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room62.2 in.
Measurements
Length194.7 in.
Curb weight3697 lbs.
Ground clearance9.0 in.
Height65.7 in.
Wheel base109.8 in.
Width73.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Light Cloisonne Metallic
  • Medium Green Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Black
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Medium Cloisonne Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Medium Mushroom Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
See Silhouette Inventory

Related Used 1994 Oldsmobile Silhouette Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles