Used 1998 Oldsmobile LSS Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|19
|21
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/25 mpg
|17/27 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|289.6/452.5 mi.
|307.7/488.7 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.1 gal.
|18.1 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|21
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|280 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
|220 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.8 l
|3.8 l
|Horsepower
|240 hp @ 5200 rpm
|195 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.7 ft.
|40.7 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.7 in.
|38.7 in.
|Front leg room
|42.5 in.
|42.5 in.
|Front hip room
|55.4 in.
|55.4 in.
|Front shoulder room
|59.0 in.
|59.0 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|38.3 in.
|38.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|54.1 in.
|54.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.7 in.
|38.7 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|58.3 in.
|58.3 in.
|Measurements
|Height
|55.7 in.
|55.7 in.
|Wheel base
|110.8 in.
|110.8 in.
|Length
|200.4 in.
|200.4 in.
|Width
|74.1 in.
|74.1 in.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|17.9 cu.ft.
|17.9 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|no
|3502 lbs.
