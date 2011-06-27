  1. Home
Used 1998 Oldsmobile LSS Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG1921
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/25 mpg17/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)289.6/452.5 mi.307.7/488.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.1 gal.18.1 gal.
Combined MPG1921
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque280 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm220 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l3.8 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 5200 rpm195 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.40.7 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.38.7 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.42.5 in.
Front hip room55.4 in.55.4 in.
Front shoulder room59.0 in.59.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.38.3 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.54.1 in.
Rear leg room38.7 in.38.7 in.
Rear shoulder room58.3 in.58.3 in.
Measurements
Height55.7 in.55.7 in.
Wheel base110.8 in.110.8 in.
Length200.4 in.200.4 in.
Width74.1 in.74.1 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.9 cu.ft.17.9 cu.ft.
Curb weightno3502 lbs.
