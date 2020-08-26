2020 Nissan Titan Crew Cab
What’s new
- Small power bump for the standard V8 engine
- Nine-speed transmission replaces seven-speed automatic
- Expanded driver aids and safety features now standard
- Part of the second Titan generation introduced for 2016
Pros & Cons
- Comfortable front seats
- V8 engine comes standard
- Many advanced driver safety features also come standard
- No alternative engines or axle ratios
- Maximum towing and payload capacities fall behind class leaders
- Mediocre in-cabin storage
- Hard to see out of the back and to the sides
2020 Nissan Titan Review
The 2020 Nissan Titan isn't fully redesigned, but it gains a variety of minor improvements. Notable changes include a new nine-speed automatic transmission that replaces the previous seven-speed transmission and refreshed exterior styling. The standard V8 engine, the only available engine for the Titan, gets a small power bump for 2020 and now makes 400 horsepower and 413 lb-ft.
Nissan's suite of driver assistance aids, known as Safety Shield 360, is standard on the new model and brings traffic-adaptive cruise control to the Titan for the first time. The Titan also gets a revised interior with an improved control layout and a bigger touchscreen. But in many ways the changes don't go far enough to make the Titan a truly compelling pick for a light-duty pickup. Read our Expert Rating below to learn more.
Our verdict7.1 / 10
How does it drive?6.5
We didn't expect the Titan to raise any eyebrows dynamically. But the steering is surprisingly heavy and cumbersome in a way that hinders maneuverability at low speed. You have to press hard on the brakes for full stopping power, and you feel the weight of this 3-ton truck on winding roads.
How comfortable is it?8.0
The automatic climate control springs into action quickly. But the fans are awfully loud and contribute to high levels of ambient noise that always seems present in the cabin. At speed, there is noticeable wind noise, and you need to speak louder to hold a conversation on the highway.
How’s the interior?7.5
The door handles are huge, and it's easy to climb in and out. There's a high, commanding view of the road — taller drivers may actually wish the seat lowered a bit more — and a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel helps with finding a comfortable position. Front visibility is fine over the hood, but the blind spots are huge, even with large convex sideview mirrors. Thank goodness for the blind-spot monitoring system.
How’s the tech?7.5
Nissan deserves kudos for making Safety Shield 360, its suite of advanced assist features, standard on the 2020 Titan. The adaptive cruise control is especially effective, managing changes in speed smoothly even when other vehicles drift in and out of your lane. We also like the NissanConnect app services including a live on-call concierge who can troubleshoot tech problems or send directions straight into your vehicle.
How’s the storage?7.5
The Titan's maximum towing capacity when properly equipped is 9,310 pounds. That's enough for a typical trailer but it's far from the best in the light-duty pickup class. Maximum payload capacity of 1,630 pounds is also a bit lightweight. But the bed is spacious, and it's easier to reach over the side than it is in other full-size pickups.
How economical is it?7.0
Is it a good value?7.0
Wildcard6.0
We typically wouldn't expect a ton of personality from a full-size truck. However, the Titan's competitors have largely figured out how to stand out from the crowd in some way, shape or form. That's an obstacle Nissan has yet to conquer.
Which Titan does Edmunds recommend?
2020 Nissan Titan models
Five trims are available for the 2020 Titan: S, SV, Pro-4X, SL and Platinum Reserve. Nissan no longer offers a regular-cab configuration, so you'll have to choose between double-cab (Nissan calls this the King Cab) and crew-cab models. Feature highlights include:
S
The base S starts off with:
- 5.6-liter V8 engine (400 horsepower, 413 lb-ft of torque)
- Nine-speed automatic transmission
- Two USB ports (one standard USB and one USB-C)
- 8-inch touchscreen display
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration
The S also comes with Nissan's Safety Shield 360 suite of driver aids. This includes:
- Automatic emergency braking (warns if a front impact is imminent and applies the brakes if you don't respond in time)
- Rear automatic braking (brakes if sensors detect an imminent collision with an object behind the vehicle)
- Blind-spot monitoring (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
- Rear cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle behind you is about to cross your vehicle's path while in reverse)
- Lane departure warning (alerts you if the vehicle begins to drift out of its lane)
- High-beam assist (automatically turns the high beams on and off)
- Trailer sway control (helps stabilize a towed trailer while driving)
SV
The SV trim is similar to the S but has:
- Adaptive cruise control (adjusts speed to maintain a constant distance between the vehicle and the car in front)
You can also get the SV with the following packages:
SV Convenience package
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Automatic dual-zone climate control
- Remote engine start
- Keyless ignition and entry
- Front captain's chairs with a power-adjustable driver's seat
- Power-sliding rear window
- 9-inch touchscreen display with navigation
- Extra USB and power ports
SV Tow package
- Tow mirrors
- Trailer brake controller (allows adjustment of a trailer's brakes from the cab)
- Class IV receiver hitch and trailer wiring harness
SV Utility package
- Cargo tie-down system
- 120-volt power outlet in the bed
- Rear bumper step
- Electronically locking tailgate
Pro-4X
The off-road-focused Pro-4X features a number of upgrades that include:
- Most features from the SV Convenience package
- Standard four-wheel drive
- Bilstein off-road shock absorbers
- Electronic locking rear differential
- Hill descent control
- Two-speed transfer case with 4-Hi and 4-Lo
- Radiator skid plate
- Spray-in bedliner
- LED headlights
The Pro-4X's packages include:
Pro-4X Convenience package
- Leather upholstery
- Surround-view parking camera system
- Power-adjustable front passenger seat
- Heated seats
- Power-adjustable heated steering wheel
- Driver-seat memory settings
Pro-4X Utility package
- Combines the SV Towing and Utility packages
SL
The Titan SL is only available in the crew-cab configuration. Mechanically, it's basically the same as the SV trim. As far as features go, it builds on the Pro-4X with:
- Features from the Pro-4X Convenience package
- 20-inch chrome wheels
- Chrome exterior and interior trim
- 12-speaker premium Fender audio system
Platinum Reserve
As with the SL trim, the Titan Platinum Reserve is only available as a crew-cab model. It adds to the SL trim with features such as:
- Premium leather seating
- Wood trim on the dash, doors and steering wheel
- Leather-wrapped center console
- Heated and ventilated front seats
Other Titan options include:
- Rear-seat entertainment system
- Panoramic sunroof
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Nissan Titan.
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
I was in the market for a new truck and picked the Nissan Titan over the Ram and Chevy. I was upgrading from a 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 SLT with 5.7 HEMI. I did a significant amount of research on which vehicle was the better value for similar price points. I also looked at maintenance and consumer reviews and the Titan consistently had less issues and high consumer reviews. I know every manufacturer has some kind of issue and nothing is perfect, but I didn’t see anything monumentally wrong with the Titan. I liked the maintenance aspect of this truck, since I do my own maintenance. No turbos, 16 spark plugs, etc. just a simple V8 that had really good power and didn’t require/recommend 89 octane or higher to run properly. These are my impressions of the truck: Ride quality - drives more like a car, but maybe not exactly like the Ram’s luxury car ride that I test drove. However, it is light years ahead of my previous truck. The steering is very good and responsive and I don’t feel like it’s a chore doing u-turns in it. The cabin is quiet and mostly hear the engine when I’m climbing RPM’s and the engine just sounds tough. Drivetrain - the 9-speed really applies the power appropriately and it just wants get off the line. The 5.6 is a solid engine and has “plenty” of power to make the truck feel nimble. Has great acceleration. Interior/Tech - I purchased the truck with the convenience package, utility package, and tow package. This truck has the 9” screen and looks good with clear definition and the Nissan connect software works really well. There’s no lag or hesitation when using the interface. I feel it’s laid out well and just easy to use. The seats are cloth and wanted leather seats, but the quality of the cloth seats are very nice and not in a rush to do the katzkin seat treatment. The seats are very comfortable. Overall the interior doesn’t feel cheap like the Chevy I sat in and is actually pretty nice. I think it’s better than the Chevy for sure and a little better than the Ford. It has plenty of space in the front and in the back for a crew cab and also has all the outlets and comfort you could possibly need. I really like it the interior and have no complaints. Overall, I think this truck is excellent and totally underrated. For all the amenities that you get for the price of the truck you just can’t beat it. Plus the warranty is 100k. Just a great truck and highly recommend.
Features & Specs
|PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB
5.6L 8cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$49,790
|MPG
|15 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|400 hp @ 5800 rpm
|SV 4dr Crew Cab SB
5.6L 8cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$42,310
|MPG
|16 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|400 hp @ 5800 rpm
|SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB
5.6L 8cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$45,410
|MPG
|15 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|400 hp @ 5800 rpm
|Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB
5.6L 8cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$58,690
|MPG
|15 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|400 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Titan safety features:
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Warns if a front impact is imminent and applies the brakes if you don't respond in time.
- Intelligent Cruise Control
- Maintains a driver-set distance between the Titan and the car in front.
- Blind-Spot Warning
- Alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
Nissan Titan vs. the competition
Nissan Titan vs. Ford F-150
The Ford F-150 comes in a variety of configurations, with far more engine, transmission, cab and bed combinations than the Titan. That includes fuel-efficient and torquey diesel engines and powerful turbocharged ones. You can jump into one for less than a base Titan, though you won't be getting a V8 at that price. It's not perfect, but as a whole we prefer it to the Nissan. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Ford F-150.
Nissan Titan vs. Ram 1500
The Ram 1500 is our top-rated full-size truck thanks to a combination of capability and comfort. It's available in a wide variety of bed, cab and engine configurations, and entry-level models undercut the base Titan in price. We love the Ram's roomy and quiet interior, comfortable ride and strong engines. It lacks some of the Titan's standard driver aids, but as a whole, we think it's the best truck on the road today. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Ram 1500.
Nissan Titan vs. Chevrolet Silverado 1500
The Chevrolet Silverado, like the Ford F-150 and Ram 1500, is available in a vast number of cab, bed and engine configurations. It rides a bit rougher than the class leaders, but it features a strong engine lineup, roomy cabin, and strong towing and payload figures.
FAQ
Is the Nissan Titan a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Nissan Titan?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Nissan Titan:
- Small power bump for the standard V8 engine
- Nine-speed transmission replaces seven-speed automatic
- Expanded driver aids and safety features now standard
- Part of the second Titan generation introduced for 2016
Is the Nissan Titan reliable?
Is the 2020 Nissan Titan a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Nissan Titan?
The least-expensive 2020 Nissan Titan is the 2020 Nissan Titan S 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $38,890.
Other versions include:
- PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A) which starts at $49,790
- SV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A) which starts at $42,310
- SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A) which starts at $45,410
- Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A) which starts at $58,690
- SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A) which starts at $57,190
- S 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A) which starts at $38,890
- S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A) which starts at $41,990
- SL 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A) which starts at $53,990
- Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A) which starts at $55,490
What are the different models of Nissan Titan?
