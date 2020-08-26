2020 Nissan Titan Review

The 2020 Nissan Titan isn't fully redesigned, but it gains a variety of minor improvements. Notable changes include a new nine-speed automatic transmission that replaces the previous seven-speed transmission and refreshed exterior styling. The standard V8 engine, the only available engine for the Titan, gets a small power bump for 2020 and now makes 400 horsepower and 413 lb-ft. Nissan's suite of driver assistance aids, known as Safety Shield 360, is standard on the new model and brings traffic-adaptive cruise control to the Titan for the first time. The Titan also gets a revised interior with an improved control layout and a bigger touchscreen. But in many ways the changes don't go far enough to make the Titan a truly compelling pick for a light-duty pickup. Read our Expert Rating below to learn more.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.1 / 10

The Titan has a standard V8 engine, a comfortable cabin and enough towing capacity for most jobs. It's a perfectly competent full-size light-duty pickup truck. Otherwise, the Titan fails to impress. It doesn't have enough personality to make up for the lack of choice in powertrains, features and body styles that rivals offer. The Ford F-150, Ram 1500 and Chevrolet Silverado 1500 are better trucks overall.

How does it drive? 6.5

You get a standard V8 engine in the Titan. That's fine if you like V8s but other trucks give you a lot more choice. The Titan we tested accelerated from 0 to 60 mph in 7.5 seconds, which is unremarkable for a light-duty pickup with a V8. But the V8, paired with the nine-speed automatic, puts the power to the ground smoothly.



We didn't expect the Titan to raise any eyebrows dynamically. But the steering is surprisingly heavy and cumbersome in a way that hinders maneuverability at low speed. You have to press hard on the brakes for full stopping power, and you feel the weight of this 3-ton truck on winding roads.

How comfortable is it? 8.0

The Titan rides smoothly over even pavement and handles cracks and bumps in the road without upsetting the cabin. It's a comfortable ride made better by the front seats that are cushy and supportive.



The automatic climate control springs into action quickly. But the fans are awfully loud and contribute to high levels of ambient noise that always seems present in the cabin. At speed, there is noticeable wind noise, and you need to speak louder to hold a conversation on the highway.

How’s the interior? 7.5

This is a familiar truck interior, with a traditional column-mounted shift lever and clearly labeled large buttons well within reach. Inside there's a lot of hard plastic, but Nissan does a good job of dressing up higher trims with soft materials and wood accents. Space for passengers is good in the front and acceptable in the rear, though many rivals in the class are more impressive.



The door handles are huge, and it's easy to climb in and out. There's a high, commanding view of the road — taller drivers may actually wish the seat lowered a bit more — and a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel helps with finding a comfortable position. Front visibility is fine over the hood, but the blind spots are huge, even with large convex sideview mirrors. Thank goodness for the blind-spot monitoring system.

How’s the tech? 7.5

The upgraded 9-inch touchscreen provides crisp and clear graphics, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard. Unfortunately, parts of the screen wash out if you're wearing polarized sunglasses. Also, the rearview camera's resolution is poor and looks particularly pixelated and low-tech on such a high-definition screen. Even the Fender stereo system is only so-so.



Nissan deserves kudos for making Safety Shield 360, its suite of advanced assist features, standard on the 2020 Titan. The adaptive cruise control is especially effective, managing changes in speed smoothly even when other vehicles drift in and out of your lane. We also like the NissanConnect app services including a live on-call concierge who can troubleshoot tech problems or send directions straight into your vehicle.

How’s the storage? 7.5

There is a lot of storage space inside the Titan, but Nissan hasn't made it as clever or configurable as what you find in other trucks. For example, there's a handy soft smartphone grip in the Titan, but it's located in such a way that it takes away from accessible center storage space. The Ram 1500 has a similar smartphone grip, but it is tucked out of the way, pressed against a wireless charging pad.



The Titan's maximum towing capacity when properly equipped is 9,310 pounds. That's enough for a typical trailer but it's far from the best in the light-duty pickup class. Maximum payload capacity of 1,630 pounds is also a bit lightweight. But the bed is spacious, and it's easier to reach over the side than it is in other full-size pickups.

How economical is it? 7.0

A Titan with 4WD has an EPA-estimated 18 mpg combined in city/highway driving. That's on par with rival V8s, but Nissan doesn't offer a more fuel-efficient engine option as competitors do. Our test Titan returned 18.6 mpg on our mixed-driving 115-mile evaluation route. Many vehicles we test on this route easily do better than their EPA estimate.

Is it a good value? 7.0

Nissan should have an advantage over its rivals in this area, but the refreshed Titan has little to offer. Warranty coverage is average, and there's no way to save on gas with a more fuel-efficient engine. Plus, the Titan is not exactly cheap, which makes hard plastics in the cabin more of an eyesore. It's harder to justify the costs and trade-offs associated with this truck than it once was.

Wildcard 6.0

There's nothing that's special about the Nissan Titan. It will get you and a whole lot of stuff where you need to go, but little stands out about the experience besides basic competency. Even the powerful V8 engine lacks character, and some clever touches (such as the smartphone grip) are overshadowed by their unintended consequences.



We typically wouldn't expect a ton of personality from a full-size truck. However, the Titan's competitors have largely figured out how to stand out from the crowd in some way, shape or form. That's an obstacle Nissan has yet to conquer.

Which Titan does Edmunds recommend?

Unless you're looking for a relatively feature-free work truck, we suggest going with the midtier SV trim. It comes with features such as 18-inch alloy wheels, colored bumpers, a Wi-Fi hotspot and adaptive cruise control.

2020 Nissan Titan models

Five trims are available for the 2020 Titan: S, SV, Pro-4X, SL and Platinum Reserve. Nissan no longer offers a regular-cab configuration, so you'll have to choose between double-cab (Nissan calls this the King Cab) and crew-cab models. Feature highlights include: