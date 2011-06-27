2021 Nissan Maxima Deals, Incentives & Rebates
3.5 SV3.5 SV 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
Cash Offers(3 available)Show details
- $1,500 Customer Cash for Retail and STD APR - Expires 01/04/2021
- $500 Student/College Grad for Retail - Expires 01/04/2021
- $500 Lender - Expires 01/04/2021
Customer Cash for Retail and STD APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Retail customers may be eligible for cash incentive. Incentive may not be combined with NMAC Lease or Special APR financing. Residency restrictions apply.
Student/College Grad for Retail
LenderRequirements and Restrictions:
Customers may be eligible for cash incentive when financing through NMAC using special rates. Must finance through NMAC. Program eligibility based on credit approval; not all customers will qualify. Residency restrictions apply.
Financing(2 available)Show details
- Special APR - Expires 01/04/2021
- Alternative APR - Expires 01/04/2021
Special APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with NMAC.
0.0% APR financing for 12 months at $83.33 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 24 months at $41.67 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 36 months at $27.78 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.9% APR financing for 48 months at $21.22 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.9% APR financing for 60 months at $17.05 per month, per $1,000 financed.
Alternative APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with NMAC.
2.9% APR financing for 72 months at $15.15 per month, per $1,000 financed.
