Used 2009 Nissan 350Z Consumer Reviews

Fun car at first, But Z ya later!
bryanbrock, 11/04/2012
3 of 4 people found this review helpful
car is impossible to get comfortable in after about 30 minutes of driving. The designer should be shot, The center console and door mounted arm rest are "for looks" and are located way down ware your hip bones are. Its either both arms stretched out clinging to the wheel or nothing. You will feel every bump in the road terribly!! ..this is the year 2010, if others can be sporty and not buck you out of the car doing so than so should the z! You know what.. Ill just come out and say It, Buy a ford Mustang GT and save your self a lot of grief! mustang has 300hp, Mustang has more room, you dont feel every bump, interior is great! convertible tob works better! ..WE do not miss our Z at all.
