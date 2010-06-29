Monthly Update for October 2018 - 2018 Mini Countryman Hybrid Long-Term Road Test

2018 Mini Countryman Hybrid: Monthly Update for October 2018

by Mark Takahashi, Senior Writer

Where Did We Drive It?

It's been a while since we've posted on the 2018 Mini Countryman S E Hybrid, so this update is a bit more robust than usual. For the most part, the Mini has been performing the typical commuting duties without any notable road trips, but we've still gathered some good input from the staff. We also had some maintenance performed.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

Since July, there's been very little change in the Countryman's overall fuel economy. Our average true gasoline fuel consumption has dropped 0.4 mpg. Despite this, we're still outperforming the EPA's combined estimate. Meanwhile, our best electric range has increased by 2 miles.

Average true gasoline mpg: 28.1

EPA mpg rating: 27 mpg combined

Average electric range: 12.3 miles

Best electric range: 23.4 miles

EPA electric range rating: 12 miles

Current odometer: 13,001 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

None.

Logbook Highlights

Interior

"I generally hate chrome, but the Mini manages to pull off chrome accents with aplomb. There is no tackiness here." — Kathleen Clonts, copy chief

Technology

"As soon as I got ready to parallel park on a neighborhood street, I put the Mini in Reverse and ... no rearview camera. So disconcerting. I went ahead and parked without it. We'll see if it happens again." — Kathleen Clonts

"In the annoying UI category: The first time you lock the Countryman with the key fob, it gives you a visual signal (flashed lights). But if you're the sort, like me, who does it a second time just to make sure (or because you forgot whether you locked it), subsequent 'lock' events have no such visual signal. Maybe it's configurable, but it's definitely a confusing bit of interface. Why not just have the same visual signal each time the lock button is pressed?" — Kathleen Clonts

"You'd think it would be easy to properly power USB ports for people's various device-charging needs. The Mini's center-console USB port makes quick work of charging and takes less than an hour to charge an iPhone 8 Plus from 25 percent to 100 percent, even with multiple apps open and consuming energy. That's not the case with one of the Countryman's competitors, the Mazda CX-5, which hardly makes positive progress on my phone when Waze is running." — Kathleen Clonts

"Someone messed with the HUD settings in our Mini, which meant I couldn't use the steering-wheel controls to skip a song. Yep, because of the needlessly overcomplicated interface, if someone's unchecked 'Entertainment/Telephone' from the HUD Displayed Information menu, you get a message saying simply 'Not possible' when you try to skip a song with the steering wheel button.

"It doesn't help that I already hate the HUD in this car. Pop-up HUDs are already a poor substitute for proper windshield-projection units, and this one seems particularly bad. For whatever reason, the reflection moves much more than I'm accustomed to when I move my head around or change positions. The effective field of view is pretty limited." — Will Kaufman, content strategist and news editor

"Call me archaic, but I still have an iPod Touch to carry around as my jukebox. When using said iPod, I can scroll through all the music in my playlist when plugged in via USB in the Mini. Such a great feature. I wish they did this for everything." — Rex Tokeshi-Torres, vehicle testing technician

Maintenance

"Our Mini S E Countryman went in for service this week. Just a routine engine oil change and regular inspection. There was no cost due to the Countryman being on a complimentary maintenance plan. On a side note, the Mini service department had the coolest delivery elevator." — Rex Tokeshi-Torres

"At the dealer, we also had some service bulletin/recall items handled. They included:

Missing Fuel Pump Crash Protection Plate

Without the crash protection plate, in the event of a crash, the fuel pump can become damaged, causing a fuel leak and increasing the risk of a fire.

NHTSA Campaign Number: 18V557000

Manufacturer: BMW of North America, LLC

Components: FUEL SYSTEM, GASOLINE

Potential Number of Units Affected: 9,953

Summary

BMW of North America, LLC (BMW) is recalling certain 2017-2019 Mini Cooper Countryman vehicles. These vehicles may be missing a crash protection plate near the high-pressure fuel pump, which may result in a fuel leak in the event of a crash.

Remedy

Mini will notify owners, and dealers will install a crash protection plate, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin October 15, 2018. Owners may contact Mini customer service at 1-866-825-1525.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.

More info here." — Mike Schmidt, senior manager, vehicle testing operations