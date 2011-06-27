Used 1994 Mercury Sable Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|21
|21
|21
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|18/27 mpg
|18/27 mpg
|18/27 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|288.0/432.0 mi.
|288.0/432.0 mi.
|288.0/432.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.0 gal.
|16.0 gal.
|16.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|21
|21
|21
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|165 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
|165 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
|165 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|3.0 l
|3.0 l
|Horsepower
|140 hp @ 4800 rpm
|140 hp @ 4800 rpm
|140 hp @ 4800 rpm
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.3 in.
|38.3 in.
|38.6 in.
|Front leg room
|41.7 in.
|41.7 in.
|41.7 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.7 in.
|37.7 in.
|38.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.1 in.
|37.1 in.
|36.9 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|192.2 in.
|192.2 in.
|193.3 in.
|Curb weight
|3126 lbs.
|3126 lbs.
|3275 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|18.0 cu.ft.
|18.0 cu.ft.
|no
|Height
|54.1 in.
|54.1 in.
|55.5 in.
|Wheel base
|106.0 in.
|106.0 in.
|106.0 in.
|Width
|70.9 in.
|70.9 in.
|70.9 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|no
|no
|83 cu.ft.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
Sponsored cars related to the Sable
Related Used 1994 Mercury Sable info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2014
- Used Ford Ranger 2000
- Used INFINITI QX30 2017
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2003
- Used Nissan Versa 2018
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2015
- Used BMW X5 2016
- Used Audi A8 2018
- Used Audi A4 2010
- Used Volvo XC60 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hardtop 2 Door
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI News
- Polestar 1 2020
- 2019 Nissan Titan
- 2020 Porsche Panamera
- BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2020
- GMC Sierra 1500 2020
- 2020 BMW 8 Series
- Nissan GT-R 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons