Used 1994 Mercury Sable Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG212121
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg18/27 mpg18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/432.0 mi.288.0/432.0 mi.288.0/432.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.16.0 gal.16.0 gal.
Combined MPG212121
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque165 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm165 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm165 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 4800 rpm140 hp @ 4800 rpm140 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.38.3 in.38.6 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.41.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.7 in.37.7 in.38.1 in.
Rear leg room37.1 in.37.1 in.36.9 in.
Measurements
Length192.2 in.192.2 in.193.3 in.
Curb weight3126 lbs.3126 lbs.3275 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.0 cu.ft.18.0 cu.ft.no
Height54.1 in.54.1 in.55.5 in.
Wheel base106.0 in.106.0 in.106.0 in.
Width70.9 in.70.9 in.70.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacitynono83 cu.ft.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Electric Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Champagne Clearcoat Metallic
  • Opal Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Evergreen Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Moonlight Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Midnight Green Clearcoat Metallic
