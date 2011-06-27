  1. Home
Used 1992 Mercury Sable GS Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/416.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque215 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 3800 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room54.8 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear hip Room57.0 in.
Rear leg room36.7 in.
Rear shoulder room57.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity46 cu.ft.
Length193.3 in.
Curb weight3292 lbs.
Height55.1 in.
Wheel base106.0 in.
Width71.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Cranberry Pearl Metallic
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Pastel Titanium
  • Vermillion
  • Medium Opal Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Medium Regatta Blue Metallic
  • Medium Red
  • Medium Titanium Metallic
  • Medium Royale Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Seafoam Metallic
  • Reef Blue Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Titanium Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Clear Crystal Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Cranberry Metallic
  • Medium Chesapeake Blue Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Mocha
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue
  • Medium Amethyst Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Black
