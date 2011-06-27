Used 2003 Mercury Mountaineer Consumer Reviews
Tough Truck for a V6
I bought my Mountaineer used with 40,000 miles on it. Other than a crack on the liftgate it was in great shape. I've always driven my vehicles hard and I can say for just being a 4.0L it is a workhorse. I've hauled thousands of pounds of supplies behind it in a trailer, driven off-road,done a few donuts, you name it. I bought it out of pure necessity having a third child on the way. This is my grocery/camping/work/family vehicle. I love the sound system and leather seats and 17 inch wheels. It handles great and has good power for passing. It has 109,000 miles now and all I've had to replace was an alternator. I also nailed a deer at about 50 mph and virtually no damage. I have no regrets.
Never Had A More Reliable Vehicle...
I have owned and driven anything from a Hummer H2 to a Ford Escape, to an Acura MDX and I praise Ford's engineers for the work put into this SUV. I own a 2003 Mountaineer Premier AWD V8 with stock GoodYear Fortera HL tires and this truck performs incredibly. I have a heavy foot and the 4.6L V8 suits my every need. I own a 21 foot boat and the towing abilities are great! Also, being in NC means I enjoy the Outer Banks where I regularly take to the sandy beaches and have NEVER gotten stuck. Even without the Explorer's AdvanceTrac traction control, the Mountaineer's full-time All Wheel Drive performs admirably in virtually any situation. I simply love this truck... 200000+ miles and no issues!!
The Good and not so good
The Comfort, looks and performance are Great. The Problems are few but Should be weeded out by the Mercury engineers: 1) I purchased this SUV new and have the towing package but have never used it yet the 2 rear springs are broken. Never overloaded it either. Can't figure out why/how this happened. 2) Rear tailgate has a plastic body part with Mercury emblem on it. It cracked even though there was no accident. Heard of other owners having same problem. Why did/does this happen? 3) Power windows freeze up in winter will not work until they are thawed out. Overall I like this SUV. It's a pleasure to drive. Hopeful that some Mercury People will see my remarks here and find solutions
Love my Mountaineer
I mostly use my Mountaineer for commuting, but have taken a couple of long trips, and love it for both. Things I love: comfort, turning radius, quality, sound system, ease of handling, reliability, ease of maintainence, and runs on regular grade fuel. My former cars were a Mercedes and BMW, and this is more comfortable, reliable, and economical to maintain than either. The paint doesn't chip or fade, and always looks great. 2 people have bumped into me and caused damage to their cars but no damage to mine. It's great going up mountains such as the Sierras. There are so many little well-thought out details. I have no complaints.
Solid
Was looking for a 7 seater explorer of that age, stumbled upon the prettier sister vehicle at a dealership. Ours has been a solid, comfortable, trouble free vehicle. Looks nice, too. 22-23 mpg highway; decent for a heavy vehicle. Unfortunately I have had to have the rear bumper repainted twice; once was my fault (garage incident) and another parking lot incident. Goes like a tank in the snow (AWD). The downside to having such a nice SUV is that you can't really do the "utility" thing like you mean it. But at least it has more cajones than a minivan.
