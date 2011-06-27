Used 2001 Mercury Mountaineer Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,120
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,120
full time 4WDyes
viscous center differentialyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,120
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)273/378 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,120
Torque288 lb-ft @ 3300 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower215 hp @ 4200 rpm
Turning circle37.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,120
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
Front disc / rear drum brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,120
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,120
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,120
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,120
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,120
Front head room39.9 in.
Front shoulder room56.2 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
Front hip room52.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,120
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room51.6 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.6 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,120
Length190.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity6560 lbs.
Curb weight4250 lbs.
Height70.5 in.
Wheel base111.6 in.
Width70.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,120
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Platinum
  • Light Prairie Tan Clearcoat Metallic
  • Estate Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Tropic Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Metallic
  • Spruce Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Graphite
  • Dark Graphite
  • Prairie Tan
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,120
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
P235/75R15 tiresyes
15 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,120
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,120
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
