Used 2002 Mercury Cougar Sport Ultimate Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)279.0/418.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque165 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 6250 rpm
Turning circle37 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
traction controlyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room51.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.7 in.
Rear hip Room46.1 in.
Rear leg room33.2 in.
Rear shoulder room51.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track59.3 in.
Length185 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight2892 lbs.
Height52.2 in.
Wheel base106.4 in.
Width69.6 in.
Rear track58.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Parchment Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Satin Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Red Clearcoat
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Laser Red Tinted Clearcoat Metallic
  • Grabber Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • French Blue Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Parchment
  • French Blue
  • Midnight Black
  • Dark Graphite
  • Medium Graphite
  • Midnight Black /Red
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P215/50R16 tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
