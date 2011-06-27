Used 2002 Mercury Cougar Consumer Reviews
2002 Cougar V6 35th Anniversary Edition
One of the best cars I've owned, easy fun to drive, got some power to it, would be nice if they could get a more powerful v6 in it
Best kept secret
This is my SECOND Cougar. The first one (2000)is still in service with 225,000 miles on it. My 2002 will turn 230,000 this week. Rock solid car and I can't understand the complaints. I intend to go at least 300,000 miles if not more. Both Cougars had brakes replaced the first time at 110,000 mile. Both also had to have fuel pump and AC clutch replaced at 140,000. Overall mileage is still above 27mpg. Great brakes and very sure footed and fun to drive.
It's all over at 67,000 miles
Transmission needs to be rebuilt....it has slipped since it was brand new. The spoiler broke at 3 years and they don't make it any more. The head gasket is blown and it has never over-heated, has had regular oil changes/service and obviously not used to tow anything. I need to replace a couple of sensors and it is $700 at the dealership. You have to pay $93 for diagnostics to determine minor failures and another $140 for compression diagnostic. As I should have remembered before I bought this, it is just a shinier FORD - Fix Or Repair Daily. I also own a 1967 Ford Mustang which is reliable - built before the American automotive manufacturers forgot how to build a decent, reliable car
I LOVE THIS CAR!!!!
My cougar is the best car ever!! It is definitely a head turner. Its exterior is white with a red stripe. the interior is black and red. it is very fun to drive esp. in deep curves. it handles very well. This is not only a aprts car for girls!! I get approached by guys all the time about my car. I recently purchased this car for $1500. the previous owners thought that it needed a new computer. but once i got it home i noticed that the spark plugs were on wrong. lol so i got this great sexy car for cheap. i would give this car a 5 in every category but the back seat isn't to comfy. other than that this car is the best ever.!!!!
Good kitty
I have had my Cougar for 3 yrs and have never had a problem. My gas mileage is usually 32-33 mpg. The trunk is big enough to put almost anything in it. It lacks power, you will not win any race, but you will be the best looking slow car on the line!
