2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Consumer Reviews

I'm in love A Hsu , 12/13/2018 Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful My first car I've ever bought was a 2008 Mazda 3 sport, then I got a 2015 then a 2017 Mazda 3 GT. I love Mazda, clearly, but I've never been in love with a car before. I was a little stressed about the price point, being that it is costing me 10K+ with interest than the 3 has been costing me, but after driving my MX-5 RF GT for the last 5 days, I'm not looking back. Some things I did have to sacrifice that the 3 offered was my heated steering wheel, door panel storage space, large glove compartment, better accessible cup holders (the MX-5 has really annoying cup holders and locations), large trunk, power seats, dual control AC/Heat, radar cruise control, and front seat space. I'm not tremendously tall (5'4") but I feel like I'm coming out of a deep lunge when I get out of the car. Aside from losing my Mazda3 GT features (I was actually quite concerned about it), I've realized it's not that bad. To me, the sacrifices are worth it. The MX-5 is TINY. It fits in a lot of places. I like to back into my parking space at home and it's hard when the neighbors illegally park in the small lot, but now I can go in with one swift sharp turn, and back up as normal. It's a fast little car too. I probably shouldn't admit it, but weaving between lanes on the freeway is a breeze. I never cut anybody off rudely but I can get enough speed in a short amount of time to switch lanes with adequate space just because I got up to speed so quickly. It's a beautiful car and it also sounds amazing. It isn't obnoxiously loud, but it definitely makes a sound or two for others to take notice. The gas mileage is also pretty good. It's what I got on my Mazda 3 (if not slightly better), I mean, as good as it'll get in California traffic. I wasn't planning on keeping this car for very long (as my purchase history demonstrates, I like to switch it up often) but honestly...this one might be a keeper (or at least I'll just get a newer MX-5 instead). Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Fast, Fun, Fun, Fun!! Gina , 12/01/2018 Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) 10 of 11 people found this review helpful This is a super fun Mazda to drive! I had a 2010 Corvette but this is much more fun to drive! I love the power targa top, much better than having a convertible if you are concerned with too much wind blowing your hair into a tangled mess. This is like a large sunroof. Just enough for me. This is my every daily driver although I don’t drive much. Worst part of the car is the Cup holders. Just remove them if you have a passenger, just in your way. Best part of the Miata RF , driving ! It’s a blast if you like that race car feeling without having to park it way out in fear of door dings. It’s small enough that you have plenty of room on each side of the car to park it anywhere. Luv it! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Grinning all the way! Car-guy28 , 02/23/2019 Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) 7 of 8 people found this review helpful This is the most fun to drive car out there. I own a late model Corvette and have had many sports cars including Ferrari, Porsche, Lamborghini, Mustang, Cobra, etc. The overall driving experience of the new Mazda MX-5 RF GT-S is just total excitement and pleasure. It does everything right and keeps you grinning from ear to ear. You have to experience driving this car to understand how much fun it is. I researched and helped a friend buy this car. He was in the market for a new toy after owning a Honda S2000 and a Porsche Cayman. He can’t get over what a great sports car this is and the deal we made to buy it new, hundreds below dealer invoice. He planned on using it as a weekend fun machine but now finds himself using it more like a daily driver, getting his dose of driving pleasure. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

2019 Mazda Miata MX5RF Charles Mock , 03/08/2019 Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Selection is limited, the dealers like to haggle. Interior storage space is even less than in earlier models, pack light! It is a 21st century car, lots of electronics, more radars than a WW2 night fighter. If you want an affordable modern sports car there is no equal! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse