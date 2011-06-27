  1. Home
2020 Maserati Ghibli Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2020 Maserati Ghibli

S Q4

S Q4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with Maserati Capital USA.

    1.49% APR financing for 36 months at $28.42 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.49% APR financing for 60 months at $17.3 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.49% APR financing for 72 months at $14.53 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.49% APR financing for 84 months at $12.54 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    1.49%3608/04/202009/01/2020
    1.49%6008/04/202009/01/2020
    1.49%7208/04/202009/01/2020
    1.49%8408/04/202009/01/2020

All 2020 Maserati Ghibli Deals

Cash OffersFinancingLeasingOther
S Q4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
S GranSport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
GranLusso 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
S Q4 GranSport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
S GranLusso 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
S 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
S Q4 GranLusso 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
GranSport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Maserati Ghibli in Virginia is:

not available
