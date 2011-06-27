Used 2002 Maserati Coupe Cambiocorsa Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$90,865
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|12
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|2 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear locking differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|12
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|10/16 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|23.2 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|232.0/371.2 mi.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|4.2 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Horsepower
|390 hp @ 7000 rpm
|Torque
|330 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|Turning circle
|39.4 ft.
|Valves
|32
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front and rear seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|8 total speakers
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Transmission controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|leather trim on center console
|yes
|leather trim on dash
|yes
|leather trim on doors
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|Single zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|10.6 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3700 lbs.
|Front track
|60.0 in.
|Gross weight
|4537 lbs.
|Height
|51.4 in.
|Length
|178.07 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|10.6 cu.ft.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|71.7 in.
|Rear track
|60.1 in.
|Wheel base
|104.7 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|alloy wheels
|yes
|18 x 9.5 in. wheels
|yes
|265/35R Z tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|Suspension
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|double wishbone rear suspension
|yes
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|2 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|2 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|2 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|2 yr./ unlimited mi.
