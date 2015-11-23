Used Maserati Coupe for Sale Near Me

If you do not know how to drive a real car do not buy one. this car is more fun to drive than any car i have ever owned and i have had a lot of them over 30 corvetts, several other sports cars ,mostley american built cars. never been a fan of most foreign cars but i love this coupe. i only take it out on nice days and i drive the hell out of it. it handles well goes good. does not have the power of the big american v8's but it is only about 260 cubes. and it is a hand full. you got four modes to use the six speed std trans. i love the car but if it breaks the fun is all over.i HAVE OWNED THIS FOR ABOUT A YEAR NOW, AND I AM LOVIN THIS CAR

