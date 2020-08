Used Maserati Coupe for Sale Near Me

Auto Collection of Murfreesboro - Murfreesboro / Tennessee

Rare To Find!! Great Condition!! Borla exhaust system!! super low miles!!! Original MSRP $102K!! 2004 MASERATI COUPE CAMBIOCORSA COUPE 4.2L V8 F DOHC GASOLINE REAR WHEEL DRIVE 8 Cylinder Gas Automatic 4X2 4.2 L light alloy v8 engine , 390 hp@7100 rpm, 330 Lb Ft24000 RPM, Dry sump lubric w/oil cooler with 6 speed automatic transmission with computer controled clutch,18' Light Alloy 7 spoke design wheels, tires have plenty of tread left, has 3 sets of keys, owner's manual, trickle charger Car cover, VALUE ADDED OPTIONS Include: custom dashboard, custom lower doorpanels, front heated seats, alluminum racing pedals, piping, leather uphostry for headliner, skyhook suspension, vintage pack, full brierwood kit, xenon front lights, Memory Seats, A/C, ABS Brakes, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Pwr Outlet, Bucket Seats, CD Player, Cruise Control, Electronic Stability Control, Fog Lamps, Front Floor Mats, Front Reading Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Keyless Entry, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Mirrors, Power Windows, Pwr Steering, Quad Bucket Seats, Rear Floor Mats, Rear Reading Lamps, Remote Trunk Release, Security System, Tilt Steering, Traction Control, Trip Computer. Please visit our website at autocollectionofmurfreesboro.com for more details and pictures. Financing available.

Dealer Review:

I purchased a truck on line site unseen. I am extremely happy with the way everything was conveyed over the phone and via email. Since the pandemic they are extremely helpful with the registration process.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Maserati Coupe Cambiocorsa with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Electronic Folding Mirrors .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

12 Combined MPG ( 10 City/ 16 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZAMBC38A240012506

Stock: 012506

Certified Pre-Owned: No