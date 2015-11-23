Used Maserati Coupe for Sale Near Me

  • 2004 Maserati Coupe Cambiocorsa in Gray
    used

    2004 Maserati Coupe Cambiocorsa

    35,782 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $21,950

    Details
  • 2004 Maserati Coupe GT in Silver
    used

    2004 Maserati Coupe GT

    5,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $32,400

    Details
  • 2002 Maserati Coupe GT in Black
    used

    2002 Maserati Coupe GT

    50,701 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $15,200

    Details
  • 2002 Maserati Coupe
    used

    2002 Maserati Coupe

    24,513 miles

    $19,776

    Details
  • 2004 Maserati Coupe GT in Dark Blue
    used

    2004 Maserati Coupe GT

    64,800 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,999

    Details

Lovin the Maserati coupe
snap lemon,11/23/2015
If you do not know how to drive a real car do not buy one. this car is more fun to drive than any car i have ever owned and i have had a lot of them over 30 corvetts, several other sports cars ,mostley american built cars. never been a fan of most foreign cars but i love this coupe. i only take it out on nice days and i drive the hell out of it. it handles well goes good. does not have the power of the big american v8's but it is only about 260 cubes. and it is a hand full. you got four modes to use the six speed std trans. i love the car but if it breaks the fun is all over.i HAVE OWNED THIS FOR ABOUT A YEAR NOW, AND I AM LOVIN THIS CAR
More about the Maserati Coupe

Edmunds has 5 used Maserati Coupes for sale near you, including a 2002 Coupe GT Coupe and a 2004 Coupe GT Coupe ranging in price from $15,200 to $32,400.

How much is the used Maserati Coupe?

There are 5 used Maserati Coupe vehicles for sale near you, with an average cost of $21,065.
Prices for a used Maserati Coupe range from a high of $32,400 to a low of $15,200. Remember that mileage and condition can affect price. Learn more about the Maserati Coupe.

Is the used Maserati Coupe a good car?

The used Maserati Coupe received an average score of 4.5 out of 5 based on 56 consumer reviews at Edmunds. If you want to learn more about the Maserati Coupe, read Edmunds' expert review. Learn more about the Maserati Coupe.

Where to buy a used Maserati Coupe?

Shoppers just like you have reviewed dealerships near you. Now that you've found the right vehicle for you, you can find the best place to buy a used Maserati Coupe.
2 Dealerships near you have received at least four stars from Edmunds users. Look for highly-rated dealers to ensure you'll have the best possible buying experience. Learn more about the Maserati Coupe.

What to look for when buying a used Maserati Coupe?

Price, mileage, and condition are all important factors to consider when buying a used Maserati Coupe.
We also recommend reading Edmunds' consumer reviews to find common problems, and paying for an independent inspection to make sure the used Maserati Coupe you're buying doesn't have any problems that need addressing. Learn more about the Maserati Coupe.

How reliable is the Maserati Coupe?

Consumer reviews are a great resource for determining how reliable a used Maserati Coupe will be.
Out of 56 consumer reviews of the used Maserati Coupe available at Edmunds, 1 is one-star review. Take a look at this review first, as it is most likely to describe reliability issues with the vehicle. Learn more about the Maserati Coupe.
