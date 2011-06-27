  1. Home
  2. Lotus
  3. Lotus Esprit
  4. Used 2001 Lotus Esprit
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2001 Lotus Esprit V8 Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Esprit
Overview
Starting MSRP
$86,125
See Esprit Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$86,125
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$86,125
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)289.5/521.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.3 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$86,125
Torque295 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower350 hp @ 6500 rpm
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$86,125
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$86,125
Alpine premium brand stereo systemyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$86,125
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
leather steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$86,125
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$86,125
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$86,125
bucket front seatsyes
Front leg room49.2 in.
leatheryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$86,125
Length172 in.
Curb weight3043 lbs.
Ground clearance4.1 in.
Height45.3 in.
Wheel base96 in.
Width73.5 in.
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$86,125
285/35R Z tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$86,125
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$86,125
Basic2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust8 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Esprit Inventory

Related Used 2001 Lotus Esprit V8 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles