Consumer Rating
(42)
2006 Lincoln Town Car Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy interior, quiet cabin, huge trunk, good crash test scores, availability of a long-wheelbase model.
  • Interior looks ancient compared to European and Japanese sedans in this price range, missing the latest luxury features, poor resale value.
List Price Range
$6,995 - $8,995
Edmunds' Expert Review

If you want a big American luxury car for a reasonable price, the 2006 Lincoln Town Car is the only game in town, but equivalently priced European and Japanese luxury sedans are better in almost every respect.

Vehicle overview

Lincoln first used the Town Car nomenclature to define an upgraded interior trim on the 1969-1971 Continental, but a Town Sedan version of the 1949 Cosmopolitan is probably the true source of the current model's name. The Town Sedan lasted just one year, and it wasn't until 1972 that "Town Car" was used to delineate the most luxurious versions of the Continental sedan. Continental coupes of the time were called, not surprisingly, Town Coupe.

In any case, the Town Car has been Lincoln's flagship sedan since the early 1980s, and it has one of the highest owner loyalty ratings in the luxury car segment. With its size and relatively modest price, the Lincoln Town Car is also a favorite of livery services and limousine converters. An extensive redesign of the Town Car's suspension, exterior and interior for 1998 boosted the refinement levels a few notches. Further refinements in 2003 helped usher the platform into this century. Nevertheless, the 2006 Lincoln Town Car remains an old-school example of rear-drive Detroit steel and this helps keep its price relatively affordable -- exactly what Town Car loyalists want. However, discerning shoppers are apt to find modern cars like the Chrysler 300C, Infiniti Q45 and even the Toyota Avalon more qualified in nearly every area.

2006 Lincoln Town Car models

The Lincoln Town Car is offered in Signature, Signature Limited and Designer trim. The Signature is available in regular- or long-wheelbase (called the L) form, while the Signature Limited and Designer comes with the regular wheelbase only. Standard equipment on the Signature includes 17-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control with vents for rear passengers, leather upholstery, eight-way power front seats, power-adjustable pedals, a CD player, an analog clock for the dashboard, automatic headlamps and rear parking sensors. The Signature Limited adds heated front seats, driver seat memory, a wood-and-leather steering wheel, an upgraded audio system with an in-dash CD changer and a full power open/close trunk. The Designer includes chrome trim, Provence leather seating, adjustable rear headrests and two-tone door panels. The Signature L adds a 6-inch wheelbase extension for increased rear-seat room and builds upon the standard Signature model's equipment list with dual rear-seat power points, four-way rear head restraints, heated rear seats and remote controls for audio, climate and the front-passenger seat. Various options on the Lincoln car include HID headlights, chrome wheels, a trunk-mounted CD changer, a moonroof and a navigation system paired with a THX-certified audio system.

2006 Highlights

Changes for 2006 are limited to new wheel designs.

Performance & mpg

All Town Car models are powered by a 4.6-liter V8 rated at 239 horsepower and 287 pound-feet of torque. A standard four-speed automatic transmission sends the power to the rear wheels. Fuel economy is rated at 17 mpg in the city and 25 mpg on the highway.

Safety

The Town Car comes standard with front-seat side airbags and three-point seatbelts for all five seating positions. All-speed traction control is standard, as is four-wheel ABS with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution and BrakeAssist technology, which applies full braking power in a panic stop. Stability control and side curtain airbags are not available. In NHTSA testing, the Lincoln Town Car earned five stars (the best rating given) for all front and side-impact crash tests.

Driving

Thrust from the V8 should be fully adequate for most buyers. Passing maneuvers are accomplished with ease, and freeway cruising at 80 mph is hushed. The 2006 Lincoln Town Car has no peer when it comes to transporting large (or large numbers of) people. Besides offering a comfortable ride, this Lincoln car is a decent handler -- the steering has some feel to it, and the body doesn't roll too much around corners. Compared to premium luxury sedans like the BMW 7 Series, Infiniti Q45, Lexus LS 430 and Mercedes S-Class, the Town Car's mediocre levels of refinement quickly stand out, but none of those cars can match the Lincoln's under-$50,000 price tag.

Interior

Boasting large interior dimensions and a massive trunk (20.6 cubic feet), the Town Car's primary mission is to transport multiple passengers to their destination silently and comfortably. Buyers can also select the L version, which offers a whopping 47 inches of rear legroom thanks to its 6-inch-longer wheelbase.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Lincoln Town Car.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Last of the Dinosaurs
Chris Hawkins,08/03/2015
Designer Series 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
Last of the dinosaurs because large RWD, body-on-frame luxury American cars are extinct. Plus, mine is Black Cherry, which is almost purple. I had never paid attention to Town Cars before, but when a friend bought a 2001 Cartier in mint condition I looked a lot closer. I was so pleased with what I discovered that I immediately sought to get one of my own. After a lot of research I determined that 2006-2007 is the sweet spot for these cars. Any earlier issues had been resolved since production began in 1998, and by 2006 they were essentially perfected and had all the upgrades. I also discovered the Designer Series, which was only made from 2006-2007. It is the only model in all the years through 2011 that had a unique upgraded interior - more lush than the Signature Limited, Ultimate, or Cartier models. The shirred leather with contrast piping and adjustable rear headrests stand out. All but three options were standard on the Designer Series and the car I found has all three: Moonroof, HID headlights, and Navigation. It has been such a pleasure to own. The entire driving experience of the car brings to mind the description Rolls Royce once used for the operation of its cars: Ball of silk. All the controls and its progress down the road have a quality "ball bearing in oil" smoothness to them. The ride is taut, smooth, and tightly controlled and the sound levels are astonishingly low. Best of all, it feels like a REAL car, not one of these little toy FWD things masquerading as luxury automobiles. It has the genuine luxury of a level of silence, space and smoothness that has been largely lost in today's downsized cruisers. Everyone who rides in it is immediately impressed with these qualities. I also bought the car because I know they are essentially bullet-proof, and easy and inexpensive to repair should something happen. Even the air springs in the rear suspension (my one concern) are engineered to be swapped out with common hand tolls in less than an hour, and parts for it are cheap and plentiful. I hope to keep this car for many years - there is really nothing on the market to replace it with, except another one. I have had little concern with problems or repairs with the car since I bought it three years ago. The only significant repair needed was to replace the alternator, August 2016: After two years ownership I am happy to report my initial impressions of this car remain intact. The car continues to be a joy to own and drive. It has also been 100% reliable, requiring only regularly scheduled maintenance. I did have an issue with the THX/Navigation radio - more specifically the 6-CD player. It jammed with a full load of CDs. I discovered that is a common issue with this radio unit - every one for sale on Ebay has a dead CD player. However, my radio recently had an "immaculate repair". After several months of a whirring sound for 5 sec. whenever the unit was turned on, it apparently un-jammed itself and the CD player is now operating like new. (The regular radio and navigation function was never affected by the jammed CD.) Also, after two years of hand washing the car, I remain amazed by the impeccable factory paint job. I have seen brand new Mercedes and Lexuses (Lexi?) with inexcusable orange peel in their paint jobs - this 10 year old Lincoln puts them to shame. It has a mirror-like paint finish worthy of a high dollar show car. August 2017: Not to be boring, but nothing new to report. The Lincoln Town Car is still performing beautifully and has needed no repairs. I was driving a Rolls Royce Silver Spur this weekend and a 2006 Bentley Arnage Red Label a few weekends back. While driving both, I was noting to myself that they are no Town Car as far as smoothness, silence, and silkiness of operation is concerned. The Lincoln is far more pleasant to drive. Auguat 2018. Still love this car. A significant repair recently: replacement of the intake manifold. Earlier Ford 4.6 V8's had a plastic intake that was prone to fail, It was updated with metal water passages around 2003 . Despite the improved version on my car, it failed at 124K miles. The part was $180 and I was able to replace it myself. Good as new again! August 2019. The Lincoln still looks and drives like new. It still surprises when I come back to it after driving other cars for It's smoothness and silence of operation. No thoughts of replacing it - nothing newer really compares. February 2020. Nothing to report - still going strong and dependably. Still love the car and hope it continues to run forever - which most of them seen to do! Aug. 2020. The rear air springs began to leak. They are beautifully engineered in their simplicity - they basically unhook with a cotter pin and a twist releases the air line fitting. I did the replacement myself. I used Arnott springs, $97 each on Amazon. Also, a squeaky radiator fan was replaced as a precaution with summer coming.
Rugged, Dependable, Smooth, Quiet...
0rnery,08/21/2014
Designer Series 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
Why is the panther platform the 1st choice for patrol cars, taxi and livery service? For the very same reason it's MY 1st choice! Built like a bull, quiet as a mouse and smooth as a... panther. I repair my own cars as much as possible, and these cars break down the least of any, and when they do, they're cheap and easy to fix. Not to mention the inherent safety of a full size, body on frame vehicle. Just took delivery of a 2006 Designer and it's no different than my previous Town Cars and Grand Marquis' in comfort and roominess. This platform has been tweaked to perfection as far as drive-ability. Update 2019/02/22 The Town Car reviewed above, is a garage queen. I use it about 500 miles per year. I still LOVE it. So much so, I purchased another for a daily driver a couple years ago. Don't bother with a Grand Marquis, unless your really trying to save a couple bucks. For about the same price you can get a Town Car that's just as reliable, with more rear legroom. Both of mine have the sunroof. I'll never buy another vehicle without.
My 06 t/c
jessem12801,11/20/2010
I bought a 99 a couple of years ago and didn't like it at all. Not as comfortable as the Lincoln t/c's of the 90's vintage. Then I bought an 05. A little better comfort wise but still worse then the 90's versions. Now I have my 06 sig. Ltd. Comfort is slightly better then the 05 or maybe I'm just used to the seats by now. I like the adjustable pedals and cd changer and the Lincoln town car ride! Nothing else like it. I know the reliability of these cars is second to none since I drove limo's for 20+ years in NYC in these and they never broke! 300,000 miles easy and no issues! I still prefer the old body style though. Just a more elegant looking car all around. Ford has one of the most reliable cars ever
Towncar - American luxury at its best
TomnMaryland,07/07/2006
I've owned many vehicles in my 25+ years of driving. BMW 5-series, other imports, domestics....My wife literally LOVES her car. Now, I do too! The overall combination - roomy interior, gas mileage, easy to drive - makes Towncar an awesome choice. Get one for yourself, you'll agree.
See all 42 reviews of the 2006 Lincoln Town Car
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2006 Lincoln Town Car features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 2006 Lincoln Town Car Overview

The Used 2006 Lincoln Town Car is offered in the following submodels: Town Car Sedan. Available styles include Signature Limited 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A), Signature 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A), Designer Series 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A), and Signature L 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Lincoln Town Car?

Price comparisons for Used 2006 Lincoln Town Car trim styles:

  • The Used 2006 Lincoln Town Car Designer Series is priced between $8,450 and$8,450 with odometer readings between 113612 and113612 miles.
  • The Used 2006 Lincoln Town Car Signature is priced between $8,995 and$8,995 with odometer readings between 81547 and81547 miles.
  • The Used 2006 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited is priced between $6,995 and$6,995 with odometer readings between 128795 and128795 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2006 Lincoln Town Cars are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Lincoln Town Car for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2006 Town Cars listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,995 and mileage as low as 81547 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2006 Lincoln Town Car.

Can't find a used 2006 Lincoln Town Cars you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lincoln Town Car for sale - 9 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $14,490.

Find a used Lincoln for sale - 2 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $20,192.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln Town Car for sale - 2 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $17,785.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln for sale - 2 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $14,904.

