Used 1993 Lexus SC 300 for Sale Near Me

2 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
SC 300 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 2 out of 2 listings
  • 1995 Lexus SC 300
    used

    1995 Lexus SC 300

    20,090 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $22,910

    Details
  • 1998 Lexus SC 300
    used

    1998 Lexus SC 300

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $6,988

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Lexus SC 300 searches:

Showing 1 - 2 out of 2 listings
  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus SC 300
  4. Used 1993 Lexus SC 300

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus SC 300

Read recent reviews for the Lexus SC 300
Overall Consumer Rating
4.915 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 15 reviews
  • 5
    (87%)
  • 4
    (13%)
The Lexus Supra
mparsona,06/20/2011
These are great cars if you can find one with a factory 5-speed manual (or perform a manual swap). I had read about SC300's years before buying one and knew of their extremely close lineage to the fourth generation Toyota Supra sports cars and especially the much better equipped Toyota Soarers (same exact car except for the engine). I got my chance a year ago when I found a higher mileage 5-speed model. It only had one prior owner and had no accident history. Save some expected cosmetic wear (replaced/fixed easily through parts channels/forums) and the need to do routine maintenance to a used car it has been an excellent drive and totally reliable.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Lexus
SC 300
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to