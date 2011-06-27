2020 Lexus RX 450hL Deals, Incentives & Rebates
Base4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
- $3,000 Customer Cash for Retail and STD APR - Expires 09/01/2020
- $2,000 Lease Bonus Cash - Expires 09/01/2020
- $1,000 Lender - Expires 09/01/2020
- $1,000 Loyalty for Lease - Expires 09/01/2020
- $1,000 Military for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/05/2021
- $1,000 Student/College Grad for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/05/2021
Customer Cash for Retail and STD APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Retail customers may be eligible for cash incentive. Incentive may not be combined with LFS Lease or Special APR financing. Residency restrictions apply.
- Customer $ Offer
- $3,000
- Start
- 08/04/2020
- End
- 09/01/2020
Lease Bonus CashRequirements and Restrictions:
Bonus Cash is available towards leasing on LFS subvented contracts. Must finance through Lexus Financial using special rates.
- Customer $ Offer
- $2,000
- Start
- 08/04/2020
- End
- 09/01/2020
LenderRequirements and Restrictions:
Customers may be eligible for cash incentive when financing using special rates. Must finance through LFS. Program eligibility based on credit approval; not all customers will qualify. Residency restrictions apply.
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,000
- Start
- 08/04/2020
- End
- 09/01/2020
Loyalty for LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Current Lexus owner or lessee of a Lexus model qualify for loyalty reward towards the lease of an eligible new model.
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,000
- Start
- 08/04/2020
- End
- 09/01/2020
Military for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Active military personnel and reserves, recently honorably discharged veterans, and retirees may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of active service or discharge required. Must have proof of military status (Leave and Earnings Statement or Military ID). Not transferable to friends or family members.
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,000
- Start
- 01/03/2020
- End
- 01/05/2021
Student/College Grad for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Current students/recent graduates of accredited colleges, universities, and vocational/technical schools may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of enrollment/graduation required. See retailer for complete eligibility requirements and acceptable documentation. Nontransferable to family members or other occupants of household.
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,000
- Start
- 01/03/2020
- End
- 01/05/2021
- Special APR - Expires 09/01/2020
Special APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with *Lexus National Financial Services
0.0% APR financing for 36 months at $27.78 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 48 months at $20.83 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 60 months at $16.67 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 72 months at $14.7 per month, per $1,000 financed.
Special APR Month term Start End 0% 36 08/04/2020 09/01/2020 0% 48 08/04/2020 09/01/2020 0% 60 08/04/2020 09/01/2020 1.9% 72 08/04/2020 09/01/2020
