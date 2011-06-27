2019 Lexus RX 350 Consumer Reviews
great car horrible navigation system and traffic
leased new awd rx350 and went on 2k mile trip to colorado. the car is great, quite and very comfy. the navigation is a joke. traffic shows green at all times even if your in super bumper to bumper traffic. the green lines are so big that it overwhelms the map and has all the surface streets painted green as well. its hard to tell where the highway is when your in a city area. the arrow that indicates where the car is will drift off the road your on and float out into the non-street area. panning the map to show a different view is next to impossible. this being my first lexus shocked me how bad this is. my 8 year old acura nav is light years ahead of this. i wont lease another if there is not major improvments made.
Lexus. RX 350.2020 New Touchscreen-Useless.
Drove RX 350 for 17 years and one NX. Worst Navigation System on the market.So bad I carried a Garmin to put on the Dash in case it couldn’t find where I wanted to go which was most of the time. Switched to Jaguar F Pace for the Touchscreen. Now looking at BWW x5 for the Nav System. Lexus RX 350 is a great quiet riding SUV and excellent quality. Well its 2020 now and not much has changed. Yes its a touchscreen but you can’t use it once you start driving. The passenger should have access to it at least so you can change your destination or look for something. Even at a standstill you cant search for anything outside of 5 mikes -(8 km). Asked sales person to find me a certain golf course. Couldn’t do it unless he typed in the whole address, but it gave him all the courses within 5 miles. How useless is that? Sure you might use apple car play if you have data, but some of us retirees don’t need data anymore. Plus if you use it on the fly it’s illegal in many states and Provinces North America. Lexus Dealers say its a safety thing, but they are the only ones doing it. If you use Apple or Android car play on the fly then you are breaking the law and safety concerns as well. So where is the safety? Lexus- if you can’t do it right then don’t do it. Have a look at Mercedes new MBUX or BMW Nav’s. You are years behind everyone else. Sorry but I still can’t come back to you. Have a 2020 Mercedes GLE on order now
Overall a Great Car But Can't Find Its Way!
This vehicle has been running very well, so far. Good braking and decent power on acceleration. It has been very reliable, however Lexus recently announced a problem where engine could stall at high speeds. This recall has been done and repaired. One other issue has been going on for years with this model. The GPS loses its way. The navigation system belongs in the junk heap. Not only does it lose its direction but sporadically decides to spout off with beeps and displays of every upcoming road. And just as suddenly as it started it abruptly stops that nonsense. This Nav system is giving the Lexus reputation a bad name, as it has been failing as mentioned on previous model years as well. If Lexus doesn't resolve the Navigation issues by getting a better system they will start losing business, including mine! This is my fifth Lexus RX350 and they all were outstandingly reliable and never broke down except once, when I hit another vehicle! Update: GPS continues to be a thorn In my side. Most recent experience was when it told me I had arrived at an office building I was looking for, but all I saw were private homes. Its arrival notice was premature by about a half mile. It also continues to pop up with beeps and displays upcoming roads. Some were more than 10 miles away from where I was and then it suddenly stopped spouting off again. Very frustrating!
Navigation is a nightmare
If I would have new about this navigation in advance I would have held onto my 2010 Lexus rx350 which I loved. Every time my husband and I go anywhere with my new 2019 Lexus rx350 there is always tension using this navigation that I’m at the point I don’t even want to ride in this car with him. I loved my old Lexus using my garmin. I wish I could get rid of this car and buy something else. Lexus should have a recall and come up with the new technology as other companies did.
serene ride
Drive the Rx 350 ; road isolation is the best. Drives smooth . We got the regular 18 inch wheels ( softer ride preference) apparently NO EXTRA traction on 20 inch wheels per the dealer ( they just look better). Don't buy if you are going to deliver amazon orders/drive for uber. The car is a diva : does not like to be rushed. Navigation screen is big size, no apple car play yet. The mouse/controller is a bit stiff and the cell phone holder is frankly OBSOLETE; we have way bigger phones now. Seats are very supportive and the premium package gets the best features for the money. Love the heated steering wheel. IF you are NOT a tech buff the center console has the regular switches and knobs I just like older cars); Did not buy any "protection plans"; you don't need them IMHO. ECO mode is best in city drive to get decent gas mileage , acceleration is modest; again it does not like to be rushed. Our 2 top needs were: reliability and comfort; we got both in this super comfortable vehicle; You can turn a knob to engage F sport mode to get a "sports car like acceleration" at the expense of fuel economy: you pick
