Used 2017 Lexus GS 200t Consumer Reviews
Luxurious Ride
Robert Knaus, 08/29/2017
4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
This car is very comfortable and feels great on the road. Four cylinder turbo is just fine for acceleration and cruising. The interior systems are controlled with a joystick-like device which is a little touchy. Voice activated navigation is nice. While there is a backup camera there is no radar which was disappointing. Haven't tried the cruise control yet. Sound system is better than anything I've had before. Car is only 5 weeks old with just local driving so don't have good line on MPG. The Edmunds review caused me to look at this car specifically when I went to dealer. I saw the color and interior I wanted online as well. My wife drives it and loves it.
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the GS 200t
Related Used 2017 Lexus GS 200t info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV
- Used Lexus ES 350 2016
- Used Mazda 3 2008
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2006
- Used Maserati GranTurismo
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2014
- Used Mazda CX-9 2016
- Used Honda CR-V 2009
- Used Ford Edge 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Jeep Renegade
- 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid
- Volvo XC90 2019
- 2020 Maserati Quattroporte
- 2019 BMW 7 Series
- 2021 Toyota Avalon News
- 2019 1500 Classic
- 2019 QX50
- Land Rover Range Rover 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Lexus LX 570 2019
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- Lexus RC F 2019
- 2021 Lexus NX 300h
- 2019 Lexus GS F
- 2019 Lexus LC 500h
- Lexus NX 300 2021
- 2020 Lexus GS 350
- Lexus RC 350 2020