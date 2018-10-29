2019 Lexus ES 300h Sedan
What’s new
- Fully redesigned for 2019
- Improved fuel efficiency
- Upgraded technology, safety features and driver aids
- More passenger and cargo space
- Part of the seventh ES generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Excellent ride quality and quiet cabin
- Good fuel economy for the size and power
- Comfortable and mostly upscale interior
- Finicky infotainment interface
- Disappointing quality of a few interior plastics
- Rear seats don't fold down
- Acceleration is slow by luxury sedan standards
Which ES 300h does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.9 / 10
Hybrids typically fall into two price categories. On the lower end are fuel-sipping eco-hatchbacks. Pay more and you'll open the doors to performance luxury vehicles, which use the electric motor's extra power to produce enviable acceleration. The 2019 Lexus ES 300h is one of the few cars that compete in between. Its large, roomy cabin is undeniably more upscale than a standard hybrid's, but its price is barely higher than that of the Toyota Avalon Hybrid upon which it is based. The Lexus can't beat its German rivals in terms of outright speed, but it undercuts the competition by thousands of dollars, and its modest four-cylinder engine is undeniably more fuel-efficient.
The ES 300h and the similar V6-powered ES 350 are redesigned for 2019. The sedan is longer, lower and wider than its predecessor, allowing for an increased wheelbase to give it more passenger legroom. The relocated battery pack, now residing under the rear seats, means the ES 300h has the same trunk space as the ES 350.
Inside, many of the touch points have been lifted from more expensive Lexuses, giving the ES an even more premium vibe than before. The technology interface continues to be a sore spot, though the availability of Apple CarPlay makes it less aggravating than in years past. Still, the touchpad controller is more finicky and less precise than the knob controller favored by rivals.
The 2019 Lexus ES 300h is a marked improvement over its predecessor, with a nicer interior and more passenger and cargo room. It doesn't have many direct competitors — the 2019 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid is the only other like-minded luxury midsize in this price range — and we think buyers looking to step up from everyday hybrids will enjoy its enticing blend of luxury and value.
Notably, we picked the 2019 Lexus ES 300h as one of Edmunds' Best Luxury Cars for this year.
2019 Lexus ES 300h models
The 2019 Lexus ES 300h is a midsize luxury sedan sold in three main trim levels with numerous available features packages and stand-alone options. Note that some options and configurations may be limited depending on where the car is purchased.
The ES 300h features a hybrid powertrain (a 2.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine paired to an electric motor) that produces 215 total system horsepower. Those who prefer a bit more oomph under the hood are encouraged to check out the similar V6-powered 2019 Lexus ES 350.
Standard features on the 2019 Lexus ES 300h include 17-inch wheels, LED headlights, a sunroof, keyless entry and ignition, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a digital instrument panel, dual-zone automatic climate control, selectable driving modes, power-adjustable front seats, simulated-leather upholstery, onboard Wi-Fi, an 8-inch central display, three USB ports, and a 10-speaker audio system with a CD player and satellite radio.
Every ES 300h also comes with a wealth of advanced safety features, including a rearview camera, automatic high-beam control, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and mitigation, and a pre-collision warning system with automatic emergency braking.
On the base ES, you can order the optional Premium package, which adds automatic wipers, a power-adjustable steering wheel, driver-seat memory settings, and heated and ventilated front seats.
The Luxury trim includes those upgrades, plus heated mirrors, sound-reducing side windows, leather upholstery, ambient lighting and genuine wood trim. The Ultra Luxury package pulls out all the stops with hands-free trunk release, upgraded leather upholstery, a power rear sunshade, manual rear side sunshades, and special chassis dampers that help absorb vibrations when cornering.
Notable stand-alone options include 18-inch wheels, a heated steering wheel, adaptive suspension dampers, a panoramic sunroof, a head-up display, a 17-speaker Mark Levinson premium audio system, blind-spot monitoring, front and rear parking sensors, rear cross-traffic alert, rear pedestrian alert with automatic braking, a 360-degree parking camera, and a wireless charging pad. An optional navigation system is paired with a larger 12.3-inch display screen and Apple CarPlay functionality.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.9 / 10
|Driving
|7.0
|Comfort
|8.5
|Interior
|8.5
|Utility
|8.5
|Technology
|6.5
Driving7.0
Acceleration7.0
Braking6.0
Steering6.5
Handling8.5
Drivability8.0
Comfort8.5
Seat comfort8.0
Ride comfort8.5
Noise & vibration8.5
Climate control7.5
Interior8.5
Ease of use8.5
Getting in/getting out8.0
Driving position8.0
Roominess8.0
Visibility9.0
Quality9.0
Utility8.5
Small-item storage8.5
Cargo space8.0
Child safety seat accommodation8.5
Technology6.5
Smartphone integration7.0
Driver aids8.5
Voice control7.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Lexus ES 300h.
Trending topics in reviews
- road noise
- fuel efficiency
- value
- comfort
- driving experience
- seats
- ride quality
- interior
- dashboard
- wheels & tires
- maintenance & parts
- doors
- handling & steering
- safety
- steering wheel
Most helpful consumer reviews
This is a luxury, teriffic milage, car that is very quiet. The layout of tha interior is similar to the LS. The operation of the instrumentation leaves something to be desired-way too complicated to operate. Lexus seemed to go out of their way making everything instrumental way too hard to easily operate. My 2013 Lexus ES300h was much easier insofar as operation of the instrumental package. Otherwise, it is a great car. Smooth, quiet, firm easy driving. I would strongly suggest paying extra for the Luxury package in order to get the noise reducing wheels and window glass. They come standard as part of the Luxury package.
This has to be the most enjoyable car we have ever owned. It is a dream to drive. My wife and I fight over who gets to drive the car. The ride is smooth, the cabin is bank vault quiet , and the milage is outstanding. With mostly city driving, we have averaged 42 mpg since we bought the car. I would recommend paying extra and getting the luxury package. With that package you get the noise reducing wheels and noise reducing side windows. Our previous car was a 2013 Lexus ES 300h. We liked the car, but the cabin noise was loud, especially on the highway. That was the main reason we traded for the 2019 model.
This is my second ES300h. I now have 3,200 miles on this car. SUPERB Automobile.. SO safety conscious. Far superior to the 6th generation. I am a bit of an enomoly... I get 49 - 52.5 mpg about town, 46 on the highway. SO comfortable.. seats are wonderful to drive from.. This 'Mark Levinson' is infinitely better than previous versions. Driving, on the road, is surgical as to placement and position. I got the UL package with every option they offered... not inexpensive, but for what you get.. WELL worth waiting for a special Order. "Get your hands on a Toyota, you'll never let Go".. and the Lexus label is even better..
I love my new 2019 Lexus Hybrid! Mt. Kisco Lexus was great to negotiate with for the purchase, too!
Sponsored cars related to the ES 300h
Features & Specs
|4dr Sedan
2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$41,560
|MPG
|44 city / 45 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|215 hp @ 5700 rpm
|Luxury 4dr Sedan
2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$44,215
|MPG
|44 city / 45 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|215 hp @ 5700 rpm
|Ultra Luxury 4dr Sedan
2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$45,210
|MPG
|44 city / 45 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|215 hp @ 5700 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite ES 300h safety features:
- Lexus Safety System+ 2.0
- Bundles a variety of standard safety features, including forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking and lane keeping assist.
- Panoramic View Monitor
- Displays a 360-degree image of the area around the vehicle to aid in parking maneuvers.
- Blind Spot Monitor
- Warns the driver if a vehicle is in the ES 300h's blind spot.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|10.5%
Lexus ES 300h vs. the competition
Lexus ES 300h vs. Toyota Avalon Hybrid
The Lexus ES 300h is essentially a more luxury-oriented version of the already fairly upscale Toyota Avalon Hybrid. Both are new for 2019 and benefit from a ton of new technology and safety features. The Lexus has nicer interior appointments, while the Avalon's touchscreen infotainment system is much easier to use on a day-to-day basis.
Lexus ES 300h vs. Lexus ES 350
The main difference between these two cars is the engine. Instead of a hybrid powertrain, the ES 350 uses Lexus' tried and true 3.5-liter V6. The ES 350 is much less fuel-efficient — its city rating is half that of the ES 300h — but it's also quicker and the sticker price is lower.
Lexus ES 300h vs. BMW 5 Series
The ES 300h and the BMW 5 Series take vastly different approaches to midsize hybrid luxury sedans. The ES 300h has a fairly low starting price, a typical hybrid powertrain and remarkable fuel efficiency. The 5 Series is a more performance-oriented plug-in hybrid with an all-electric range of 15 miles before the gas engine kicks on. It also has a quick 0-60 mph time and a much higher price tag.
FAQ
Is the Lexus ES 300h a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Lexus ES 300h?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Lexus ES 300h:
- Fully redesigned for 2019
- Improved fuel efficiency
- Upgraded technology, safety features and driver aids
- More passenger and cargo space
- Part of the seventh ES generation introduced for 2019
Is the Lexus ES 300h reliable?
Is the 2019 Lexus ES 300h a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Lexus ES 300h?
The least-expensive 2019 Lexus ES 300h is the 2019 Lexus ES 300h 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $41,560.
Other versions include:
- 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $41,560
- Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $44,215
- Ultra Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $45,210
What are the different models of Lexus ES 300h?
More about the 2019 Lexus ES 300h
It doesn't seem like that long ago when hybrid cars were novelties for early adopters. Now they are commonplace, aimed primarily at the midprice family market. Where hybrids are in short supply is the entry-level luxury class, and that makes the 2019 Lexus ES 300h stand out. The hybrid ES prioritizes fuel economy over dynamic performance but never forgets that it is a luxury sedan. And it offers up all the comforts and amenities found in the non-hybrid, V6-powered Lexus ES 350.
The ES 300h is roomy and relaxing, even compared to its competition. Interior trim fit and finish are impeccable, and the back seat is generously sized. We are less enamored by the Remote Touch interface. While the idea of a touchpad controller is unusual, it is not well-suited for operation in a moving car. It requires too much attention be taken away from the road. If cutting-edge infotainment technology is a priority, we recommend spending plenty of time with the system during your test drive.
Fuel economy is the ES 300h's raison d'être, and the powertrain is similar to the one found in its Toyota Camry Hybrid cousin. It uses a continuously variable automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. Beneath the hood is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder mated to Toyota's proven Hybrid Synergy Drive system. Total output is 215 horsepower. Rivals that use a plug-in hybrid powertrain are generally more performance-oriented and much more fleet-footed.
But we don't mind giving up a little power for the sort of fuel economy the ES 300h returns. The EPA rates the Lexus ES 300h at 44 mpg combined (43 city/45 highway), figures that are about 10 percent higher than the ratings for last year's model. All-electric operation at low speed enhances the trademark refinement of the ES, but the cabin is even library-quiet at highway speeds. Ride quality along those highways is much improved over last year.
Lexus offers the ES 300h in a single trim level that includes most of what we expect from a modern-day luxury sedan. That includes the high-quality simulated leather upholstery so prevalent in luxury cars on the market today. Additional options — including navigation, alternate interior trim choices and genuine cowhide — are bundled into packages. The content and availability of those packages can vary by region, however. If you're considering this fuel-efficient luxury sedan, Edmunds can help you find the perfect 2019 Lexus ES 300h.
2019 Lexus ES 300h Sedan Overview
The 2019 Lexus ES 300h Sedan is offered in the following styles: 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and Ultra Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).
What do people think of the 2019 Lexus ES 300h Sedan?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Lexus ES 300h Sedan and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 ES 300h Sedan 4.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 ES 300h Sedan.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Lexus ES 300h Sedan and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 ES 300h Sedan featuring deep dives into trim levels including Base, Luxury, Ultra Luxury, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Lexus ES 300h Sedan here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Lexus ES 300h Sedan?
2019 Lexus ES 300h Sedan 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
The 2019 Lexus ES 300h Sedan 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $48,255. The average price paid for a new 2019 Lexus ES 300h Sedan 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is trending $4,797 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,797 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $43,458.
The average savings for the 2019 Lexus ES 300h Sedan 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is 9.9% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2019 Lexus ES 300h Sedan 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2019 Lexus ES 300h Sedans are available in my area?
2019 Lexus ES 300h Sedan Listings and Inventory
There are currently 3 new 2019 [object Object] ES 300h Sedans listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $48,503 and mileage as low as 4 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Lexus ES 300h Sedan. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $2,555 on a new, used or CPO 2019 [object Object] ES 300h Sedan available from a dealership near you.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] ES 300h Sedan for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Lexus ES 300h Sedan ES 300h Sedan you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Lexus ES 300h for sale - 11 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $8,255.
Find a new Lexus for sale - 7 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $21,744.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Lexus ES 300h Sedan and all available trim types: Base, Luxury, Ultra Luxury. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Lexus ES 300h Sedan include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Lexus ES 300h Sedan?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Lexus lease specials
Related 2019 Lexus ES 300h Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2016
- Used Tesla Model S 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2016
- Used INFINITI G35
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Lexus ES 350
- 2021 Lexus LC 500
- 2020 Lexus GX 460
- Lexus NX 300 2020
- 2020 Lexus IS 350
- Lexus RX 450h 2020
- 2020 Lexus UX 250h
- 2020 Lexus RC F
- 2020 Lexus LS 500
Research Similar Vehicles
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- Tesla Model 3 2020
- 2020 Charger
- 2020 BMW 3 Series
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 Ford Fusion
- 2020 Chrysler 300
- 2020 Kia Stinger