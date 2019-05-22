2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Hybrid
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Review
- Classy interior design
- Smooth and quiet highway ride
- Above-average off-road capability
- Infotainment system is slow to react and difficult to use
- Minimal cargo space and in-car storage
- Uncomfortable front seats
- Subpar acceleration, braking and handling for a luxury SUV
- Redesigned for 2020
- Slightly longer wheelbase and increased rear legroom
- New mild hybrid powertrain available after initial launch
- Kicks off the second Evoque generation
The original Land Rover Range Rover Evoque was a rather offbeat SUV. It was small and sporty and generally put style ahead of utility. It was even available as a two-door or a two-door convertible, two body styles pretty much unheard of for this class of vehicle. For the redesigned 2020 Evoque, Land Rover has gone less offbeat and more mainstream, but not so much to make the Evoque generic.
Our verdict
We're frankly surprised by how poorly this new Evoque fared in evaluations. Even with the more powerful 48-volt mild hybrid powertrain, it trails the competition in acceleration and has no fuel economy advantage to make up for it. We give it high marks for its off-road capabilities, but those were offset by low marks for suspect handling characteristics, flat seats, and a lack of utility and cargo room.
How does the Range Rover Evoque drive?
In everyday conditions, the Evoque is plagued by inconsistencies and lurches. Acceleration is often uneven, and the transmission is prone to rough shifts at odd times. Under full throttle, it responds with more linear power and smoother shifts, but in the end it reaches 60 mph in 7.1 seconds. That's slow for the class and much slower than Land Rover's own wildly optimistic estimate of 6.3 seconds.
If you drive the Evoque moderately hard on a twisting road, the stability/traction control is heavy-handed, intervening far too early and with unsettling torque shifts front to back. Driven more conservatively, it's far more confident, but it does feel rather heavy considering its small size. At least its off-road prowess is unquestionable.
How comfortable is the Range Rover Evoque?
Seat comfort kept this score from being much better since not one of our editors found much comfort in the Evoque. The front passengers are stuck with flat and overly firm seats that create hard contact points over long distances. There's also an odd protruding upper seatback section that puts undue pressure between your shoulder blades. The forward-canted headrests further compromise comfort. We're also not fans of the distracting climate control interface and the weak performance of the ventilated seats.
Thankfully, the ride quality is praiseworthy for its smooth ride over road imperfections without being overly soft. We also awarded points for the quiet cabin that effectively filters out road and wind noise in almost every condition.
How’s the interior?
The Evoque's attractive interior design adopts the modern, minimal look of other Land Rovers but also inherits the same drawbacks. Basic controls are right where they should be, but other functions must be operated by the small and distracting touchscreen located low on the center stack. Rear visibility is poor, and the camera is often slow to appear or completely unavailable due to malfunction.
Aside from a slight stoop needed to clear the low roofline, it's easy to get into. Once inside, the cabin is neither spacious nor confining. It's snug but not claustrophobic thanks to the sensation of space from the massive sunroof. In addition to the seat comfort issues, the steering wheel doesn't angle down enough for our tastes.
How’s the tech?
Land Rover has made some reliability and usability improvements to the Evoque's infotainment system, but it still trails competitors by a sizable margin. On top of that, touchscreen commands are met with delayed responses that add distraction and frustration. We're glad Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration is included — either is preferable to the native system.
Driver aids are tuned to avoid false alarms, but they still need work. The lane keeping assist creates enough steering effort that you need to fight with the wheel when the road bends, and the adaptive cruise control is too abrupt with braking and acceleration.
How’s the storage?
In the class, the Evoque's 21.5-cubic-foot cargo capacity is one of the smallest. For comparison, the BMW X3 holds 28.7 cubic feet and isn't hamstrung by a sloping roofline like the Evoque, which puts an unfortunate restriction on getting bulkier items to fit. It should be fine for most owners' daily needs, but they will have to look into alternatives for bigger hauls.
Interior storage fares worse due to a lot of wasted space in the center console area. That leads to a distinct lack of places to hold your personal effects. And a small shelf hidden under the center console is almost impossible to access.
How economical is the Range Rover Evoque?
The EPA estimates the Evoque will return 23 mpg combined (21 city/26 highway), which is about 1 mpg lower than rivals. In practice, we were only able to get about 15 mpg in mixed driving. That's pretty disappointing, and we expect more since it has a 48-volt mild hybrid system.
Is the Range Rover Evoque a good value?
The Range Rover Evoque is expensive even when compared against direct rivals from Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz. Unlike those SUVs, the Evoque does have high levels of off-road prowess, which is rare. It could be worth the other significant sacrifices should it be a high priority. Still, we found the $67,190 as-tested price excessive for what you get.
The 48-volt mild hybrid system is tuned more for performance than fuel savings, and the Evoque's 23-mpg combined EPA estimate is unimpressive. We only managed a meager 15 mpg in mixed driving conditions. Only the first scheduled maintenance is free. Most rivals cover expenses for three to five years.
Wildcard
If you do a lot of off-roading, yes, the Evoque can indeed be fun for you. Sadly that's a small portion of owners. On a curving road, the excessive intervention from stability and traction control systems and the power vectoring discourage sporty driving. Our low-speed issues count as yet another demerit.
On appearances alone, the Evoque is modern and stylish, making it stand out from other SUVs, but we're not convinced that's enough to win discerning buyers over.
Which Range Rover Evoque does Edmunds recommend?
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque models
The 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque is a subcompact luxury SUV available in six trim levels: S, SE, First Edition, R-Dynamic S, R-Dynamic SE and R-Dynamic HSE. The S and the SE come pretty well equipped, and the R-Dynamic versions add sportier exterior styling and a more powerful engine. If you want a fully loaded Evoque, look at the First Edition or the R-Dynamic HSE.
I have a 2020 Evoque, and the biggest problem is an engine noise that the dealership has attempted to fix 3 times and can’t. Sounds like a 20 year old car. No response from corporate for this official lemon. The start stop issues like other reviewers mention is also aggravating. Bluetooth disconnects every time the car is turned back on and I have to manually reconnect. And this one- the steer assist jerks me out of merging into a lane I’m intending to merge into- even when I use my turn signal like the dealer advised when I informed them of this scary and dangerous issue.
Engine start and off option sucks, you can’t turn it off because of the law, but it’s very jumpy, especially over hills and slanted streets. The suspension for my car makes noise, especially after driving for 30 mins. It sounds like there is rocks underneath the car’s tires, contacted the dealer, they drove my car for 300 miles and said there was no noise. I have it on camera that makes noise. Lastly, the audio system is a complete joke.
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque videos2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Review
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Review
TRAVIS LANGNESS: This is the all new 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque. We're going to see what makes it more capable off-road, what makes it better on-road. And we're going to see how it stacks up against its competitors. Before we do that, Be sure to go to edmunds.com/roadnoise for the full first drive. And subscribe to our YouTube channel for more videos like this. [MUSIC PLAYING] Now, from first looks you might not think that this Evoque is redesigned. It might look like what we would call a refresh, a little bit of change in headlights, tail lights, things like that. But it is completely redesigned. Land Rover says that 99% of this car is new. Under the hood, you get a choice of two power trains. You get the 2-liter 4-cylinder, or you get that same 2-liter 4-cylinder paired with a mild hybrid, and that's the car we're driving now. And that mild hybrid isn't a plug-in. It doesn't do some of the things you would expect from, like, a Prius. But what it does do is fill in the gaps in power and give you a little bit of stop and go off the line. It's basically a system that assists with stop-start. And it doesn't intrude much on the driving experience, which is a good thing. And also, one of the things that I like about this car is that powertrain. It's a good powertrain to get you off the line, holds gears well. It's got a nine-speed ZF automatic transmission. It's the only one you can get. And all of them come with all-wheel or four-wheel drive. So let's talk driving impressions. I've been driving this vehicle for a couple hundred miles, a few days now. And it is really impressive. There are a couple of great competitors in this class. It falls kind of between the X2 and the X3 BMW. And there's some Audis it falls between, basically a long list of Germans. But if you're looking for something in this price range, know that this is not a second-best. This is definitely something that is its own unique value set in the class. Few things in this price range or in this category can do with this can do off-road. And it sounds and feels pretty good to drive. Even though it's just a 2-liter 4-cylinder under the hood, it's got a nice little growl. [ENGINE REVVING] Has a decent amount of pick-me-up too. And that nine-speed automatic shifts well. It's crisp. The shifts are quick. And you don't really notice it hunting around for years going uphill. Now, there are some finicky issues with the sport mode where you think it's shifting for you, and then you actually have to shift. But really, it's nothing that's a deal breaker. Steering is not ideal. Yes, the handling on this car is good. But the steering is pretty vague. Now, I like the steering wheel. And I like the on-center feel. It returns to center well. But basically, you can't tell what the wheels are doing. So the steering weight is good, and that's about it. You're not going to tell when you're going around these mountain roads just what it's doing. Now, that's pretty typical for the class. But with something that looks kind of sleek and sporty like this, and it does have a sport mode, I would hope for a little bit more in the steering department. Maybe some added weight would help with that. But again, not a deal breaker. And what about those safety systems? Well, they're good, but this might not have been the best place to test them out. There are certain areas in Greece that are kind of missing road lines. And people seem to move around in the center. So lane keep assist is not at its best here. But on the highway, it seems to do well and nudges you back into the lane pretty seriously if you're about to go out of it. So let's take a look at the backseat, at cargo space. And then we're going to go off-road. We're going to do what this vehicle says it can do better than all the other luxury vehicles in this class, and that's go over rocks, ruts, streams, and all sorts of other fun obstacles. [MUSIC PLAYING] From front to rear, this is exactly the same size as the old model, a little bit wider, barely noticeable. But the wheelbase dimensions change a couple of things about this vehicle. It makes the approach angle better. That rear wheel being so far back allows for that rear door to have more entry and egress space. You can get in and out of the back easier. And it's opened up a little bit of space in the rear, a little bit more cargo. So let's take a walk-around and look at all the parts and show you what the inside looks like. It's nice. For the price point, you get a lot of nice materials. There's recycled plastics and eucalyptus and things in here that you wouldn't expect to find. But then there are other things that you'd expect to find on the interior, like the steering wheel comes out of other Range Rover products. And this screen lifted right out of the Volare. Definitely gives it a high class feel in here when this thing pops up when you start it. But these two screens are a bit distracting. They're kind of hard to see when you're driving and you just want to change the radio station or turn on the heated seats, which I still haven't found the controls for after two days of driving this car. But otherwise, everything feels upscale in here. It doesn't feel like a car built to a price point, which is great for something in this class. It shouldn't feel cheap. You should feel like you're driving a luxury vehicle every day. And every time I get in here, that's the vibe I get. So is it easier to get into the back seat? Yeah, sure. This rear wheel is moved back. So it does help. There's not as big of a hump here to get over to get on the inside. Once you do get inside-- oh, you do have to duck here. That sloping roof line gets in the way. But there's plenty of space, lots of knee room. I have the seat adjusted for me. I'm 5' 9", so that gives you a little bit of a sense of how far back this would be. If you were maybe 6', it'd be a couple inches further. Still plenty of space back here for adults, at least two on a road trip. And we've got some baggage in the trunk. And there's nothing needs to be inside here. It's a good interior. And even with the panoramic moonroof here, it has plenty of headroom. It's a nice place to be. It's quiet. It's comfortable. Look, I would take this on any long highway journey and be just fine. Trunk space is good for a couple of bags, but it's not perfect. Basically, you'd want a little bit more with a large family. But for a small trip, it should be enough space. And the rear seats fold down 40, 20, 40. So now we are hitting the dirt. This is where the Evoque shines. By shines, I literally mean shine. That sun hits that center console, and you get pretty blinded. But this is the typical kind of stuff you think of when you think of off-roading a crossover. Does it handle gravel roads well? Does it handle ruts and bumps well? Is it uncomfortable when you get off the beaten path, when you're leaving the asphalt? And no, it's not uncomfortable. Yes, it can handle this stuff. This is great terrain for this kind of vehicle. And it can do the more serious stuff. As we saw yesterday when we did a lot of the deep water rut stuff and we were going over big rocks, up hills, down hills, this thing has a lot of good tech for pretty much every off-road scenario. One of the cool things we did was we basically put this thing in auto. There's a couple of modes you can select. But we put it in auto and just traversed all those rivers. Another great thing you can do is select a hill ascent control. Then you can change the miles per hour the car's going. And from there, you let do all the work, no brakes, no throttle. You let it figure out the rocks that are underneath you and crawl up them. And it's a great party trick, but it's also really useful, especially if you're not entirely confident doing some of those off-road maneuvers yourself. This car gives you a lot of confidence in its abilities that can make up the gaps where you may not know exactly what you're doing when you're going off road. No, this is not Moab. We're not rock climbing here. But this is off-roading, for all intents and purposes. I'm going up the side of a mountain with a shear cliff on one side. And this vehicle is handling everything just fine. Ruts, bumps, yeah, they make their way into the cabin. But really, you're not tossed around a lot. There's not a lot of that side to side action, which is important when you're off-roading. You don't want to be upset or get car sick when you're doing this kind of stuff. And also it feels super-confident. Even when the surface is gravelly or loose, it seems like the wheels know what they're doing. It feels like the car adjusts well to these scenarios. Now we're going to go up some of the rocky bits. And we're not getting stuck or hung up on anything. So the pros of this car, pretty good powertrain, pretty nice interior, comfortable ride, really good off-road. I mean, the stuff we did with this amazed me. It really was very impressive off-road. Some of the cons? It is a little bit limited on space. Now, that's kind of par for the course with this segment. But there's plenty of room for four adults. They're just not all going to be able to bring two or three bags on a long journey. And that sloping roof line does give yourself in and out issues. You do have to duck a bit in the back. And the final and the biggest con for me is this set of screens. Now, they are really good to look at. And the functionality is fine. They work just fine. As far as I can tell, over the last two days, there hasn't been really any problems. I haven't had any glitches with the software. But the locations of the buttons, how hard you have to search, doing a lot of looking down and looking away from the road, that's a con. It's just something you can't fix with a system like this. There are some ways to solve that by using the buttons here on the steering wheel. But there are certain things you just have to do down here. And really, it's a distraction. Honestly, I think this is a very unique car in the segment. This is probably the only car that has is off-road-able in the compact luxury crossover segment. And it really does stand out for that reason. If you want something that's competent on an off-road and stylish, if you like the look of it, this is a good choice. Definitely be sure to go to edmunds.com/roadnoise for all the details on our first drive of the Evoque. And if you want more videos like this, be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel. [MUSIC PLAYING]
Edmunds Reviews Editor Travis Langness heads to Greece to test-drive the new 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque. The Evoque is completely redesigned, with a slightly updated exterior look, increased interior space, updated tech, and a big increase to off-road capability.
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Range Rover Evoque safety features:
- ClearSight Rearview
- Displays a camera view of what's happening behind the vehicle in the rearview mirror. If you have tall rear passengers or lots of cargo, you can still see out back.
- Park Assist
- Steers for you while parallel or perpendicular parking. All you have to do is use the gas and brake pedals.
- Blind-Spot Monitor
- Notifies you during a lane change if a vehicle is in your blind spot or quickly approaching from behind.
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque vs. the competition
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque vs. Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
The Mercedes-Benz GLC is a conventional competitor to the Evoque that offers lots of luxury credentials. It has a comfortable interior and a similarly luxurious look and feel. It also has a lower base price for those buyers who are bargain shopping. If your sole requirement for a new small crossover is off-road performance, the Evoque is still tops.
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque vs. Audi Q5
The Audi Q5 is a bit larger than the Range Rover Evoque, and it benefits from those size differences in a few places. Cabin space for passengers is larger, and so is cargo storage. If you're frequently loading up a lot of luggage or gear, buying the Audi might make more sense. The Audi also comes with a few more standard features than the Evoque, but its starting price is marginally higher. It's worth the extra cost.
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque vs. BMW X3
Like the Q5, the X3 is significantly bigger than the Evoque. While this makes the X3 a bit harder to park in crowded cities, it means more cabin room and more cargo space. What's more, the X3 offers a very user-friendly tech interface, high-end cabin materials and a quiet ride on the highway.
