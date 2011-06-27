2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Convertible
Which Range Rover Evoque does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Striking exterior and interior design
- Available convertible variant is the only one of its kind
- Fun to drive
- Limited visibility, especially for the convertible
- Not a lot of backseat space
- Premium pricing compared to subcompact competitors
- Refreshed touchscreen interface
- Part of the first Range Rover Evoque generation introduced for 2012
Overall rating
Subcompact luxury crossovers have grown in popularity over the last few years in part due to their relatively low cost. While many vehicles in this class are similarly priced, the 2019 Land Rover Range Rover bucks convention and costs almost as much as larger compact crossovers. Still, the Evoque's substantial list of standard features and superior off-road performance could make it worth the financial stretch for the right buyer.
Another Evoque highlight is the stylish, expressive design. Most small luxury crossovers lack a sense of style, but the Evoque's sleek exterior sets it apart. If you really want to stand out from the crowd, the Evoque also offers a drop-top variant. It's the only luxury SUV convertible on sale today.
From a logical standpoint, rivals such as the Audi Q3, BMW X3 and Cadillac XT4 deliver more value for your money. But if you don't mind paying a little extra, the Evoque's seductive sheet metal, impressive standard features and off-road prowess should make this small SUV pretty enticing.
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque models
The 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque is a subcompact luxury SUV sold in two body styles: as a conventional four-door or a two-door convertible.
Every model is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission. By default, it produces 237 horsepower and 251 pound-feet of torque. A more powerful version of this engine — producing 286 hp and 295 lb-feet — is available on HSE Dynamic and Autobiography trims. All-wheel drive is standard.
Standard exterior equipment on the base SE trim level includes 18-inch wheels, automatic wipers, heated and power-folding mirrors, keyless ignition, front and rear parking sensors, and a rearview camera with trailer hitch guidance. Inside, you'll find power-adjustable front seats, leather upholstery, a 60/40-split rear seat, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, dual-zone climate control, an 8-inch touchscreen, a navigation system, and an eight-speaker audio system with a USB port.
The SE also boasts Land Rover's suite of off-road technology features, which includes hill descent control; All-Terrain Progress Control, which acts like a low-speed cruise control; and the Terrain Response system, which adjusts how the vehicle behaves for preset settings such as Gravel, Snow, and Mud and Ruts.
One step up is the SE Premium, which adds xenon headlights, LED daytime running lights, foglights, auto-dimming exterior mirrors, a panoramic glass roof, a hands-free liftgate, keyless entry, memory settings for the front seats, and perforated leather upholstery.
Think of the Landmark Edition as a variant of the SE Premium that prioritizes style. It comes with 19-inch wheels and the more aggressive exterior design from costlier trim levels, along with different interior trim.
The HSE reverts to the SE Premium's bodywork and adds 19-inch wheels, automatic high-beam control, upgraded leather upholstery, heated front seats, configurable ambient lighting, and blind-spot monitoring. Also included are a 10.2-inch touchscreen and an 11-speaker audio system.
The HSE Dynamic adds revised exterior styling and trim details as well as unique wheels.
The top-of-the-line Autobiography rolls on 20-inch wheels and boasts adaptive LED headlights and a heated windshield. There are other perks such as upgraded front seats, a heated rear seat, a heated steering wheel, extended leather upholstery, a 17-speaker audio system, an automated parking system, a surround-view parking camera system, lane keeping assist, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.
Many of the extra features found on the upper trim levels can be added to the lower trims through a variety of option packages.
The Convertible's two trim levels mirror those of the four-door's with a few exceptions. The SE Dynamic is largely the same as the four-door SE. Differences include driver-seat memory settings, a wind deflector, and the 10.2-inch touchscreen with the 11-speaker stereo system. The HSE Dynamic matches the upgrades fitted to the four-door HSE Dynamic with negligible differences.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Convertible (turbo 2.0L inline-4 | 9-speed automatic | AWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2017, the current Range Rover Evoque has received some revisions, including a new, less powerful base engine, a more potent optional engine, and a new tech interface. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Range Rover Evoque, however.
Driving
Comfort
Interior
Utility
Technology
Features & Specs
|HSE Dynamic 2dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$57,800
|MPG
|21 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|9-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|237 hp @ 5500 rpm
|SE Dynamic 2dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$52,100
|MPG
|21 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|9-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|237 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Range Rover Evoque safety features:
- All-Terrain Progress Control
- Holds your speed at a preset target between 1 and 18 mph on unpaved roads. Think of it as off-road cruise control.
- Park Assist
- Steers for you while parallel or perpendicular parking. All you have to do is use the gas and brake pedals.
- Blind-Spot Monitor
- Notifies you during a lane change if a vehicle is in your blind spot or quickly approaching from behind.
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque vs. the competition
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque vs. BMW X3
As a compact luxury crossover, the BMW X3 is naturally larger than the Evoque, even though the two have nearly identical price tags. Redesigned just last year, the X3 earns high marks for its roomy interior, comfortable seats and user-friendly infotainment interface. Its exterior design is less flashy than the Evoque's, but there's no doubt the X3 is more practical.
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque vs. Volvo XC40
Like the Evoque, the Volvo XC40 is a subcompact crossover that prioritizes style over ultimate passenger comfort. Backseat passengers won't have much room, but drivers will appreciate the XC40's quick acceleration, cushy ride and unique interior design. Its base price is also many thousands of dollars less than a similarly equipped Evoque.
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque vs. Audi Q5
The Audi Q5 is a compact luxury crossover redesigned for the 2018 model year. Even though the Q5 costs the same as its chief rivals, its high-quality interior materials and high-tech cabin make it feel more expensive. The Q5 suffers from lackluster performance characteristics, but it excels in just about every other area.
