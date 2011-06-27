Used 2009 Land Rover LR3 Consumer Reviews
supercool
love the all-conditions suspension control and full-time AWD. a solid truck worthy of the land rover brand. safety, comfort, and reliability are excellent. definitely worth the price. i look forward to many years of land rover ownership.
LR3 for me.............
After evaluating many mid-sized suv's, I decided on the '09 LR3 HSE. White/Blk. I just like the solid feel of these suv's. I drove the new LR4, I kinda like the utilitarian interior of the LR3.....plus about $14,000 less. My wife has an '07 LRRR, 50,000 miles and not one problem. Because of our experience with the RR, I felt good about the LR3 purchase. Gas mileage on the larger RR is 16 city & 21 hwy, I assume the LR3 will be the same. I hunt/fish so I will use the off-road ability this suv. Dealer came off $10,000 off sticker. Full maint. on the '09 not on the LR4. Look forward to happy miles like we have had with the Range Rover.
Excellent Car
Great Car, good Drive, Powerful Engine and Car for difficult missions. Safe for Family, Luxury and conformable.
2009 LR3
I just took delivery on a 2009 LR3, my 2006 lease ended and definately wanted to stay with the LR3. Very pleased with all aspects of the 2006, and hoping to have as good of an experience with the 2009. We don't rock crawl but we do make use of all it's off road capabilities in our travels. For the money I don't think you can beat the performance or styling, with it's updated exterior it's a real head turner. Very pleased with the updated interior as well, the seats are higher quality and much more comfortable. It handles great and has plenty of power. I put 62K miles on in 30 months and the only service related issue on the '06 was a leaky gasket around the thermostat, not bad.
So Far So Good
New owner of a 2009 LR3. Put about 1000 miles on in first month. Truck has great features, and while not great on gas, it's not significantly different than its competition. Car works well and has been solid so far. Definitely happy with purchase so far.
Sponsored cars related to the LR3
Related Used 2009 Land Rover LR3 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Kia Soul 2016
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2004
- Used Ford Shelby GT500 2007
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2017
- Used Lincoln Corsair 2018
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2007
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2013
- Used Lexus RX 350L 2018
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2006
- Used Toyota Camry 2003
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- Audi A8 2019
- 2019 Accent
- 2020 Range Rover
- 2021 Honda Civic News
- 2020 Audi TT
- 2021 Acura NSX News
- 2019 Cadillac CTS
- 2019 McLaren 720S Spider
- Ram 1500 Classic 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons