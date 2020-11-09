The 2021 Land Rover Discovery is a three-row midsize luxury SUV that distinguishes itself from the rest with its superior off-road capabilities. It represents the family-friendly choice in the Land Rover lineup, with the premium luxury Range Rover above it and the rugged Defender supporting it.
2021 Land Rover Discovery Hybrid
|MSRP
|$63,250
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$60,269
- Smooth on-road driving manners
- Above-average capabilities off-road
- Luxurious interior with excellent materials
- Clever features in terms of utility and technology
- Infotainment system can be difficult to operate
- Refreshed exterior styling
- New infotainment system
- New four- and six-cylinder gasoline engines; the diesel is discontinued
- Part of the fifth Discovery generation introduced for 2017
A new turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine becomes the base engine for the refreshed Discovery. It produces 296 horsepower, and, if it's the same one as in the Land Rover Defender (as we believe), it has 295 lb-ft of torque and drives the wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.
We give the current Discovery high scores for overall comfort and expect the refreshed 2021 model to improve upon that. The second-row seats have been redesigned with more padding, improved lateral support and longer seat cushions. These improvements should make long road trips feel shorter for those middle-row passengers.
The Discovery has a good blend of industrial heft and luxurious refinement. The nicest materials are presented above the waistline, while more durable surfaces cover surfaces below. The first and second rows of seats are spacious enough for larger passengers, while the third row is best reserved for smaller occupants. Some controls are oddly placed when compared to the layout in more traditional SUVs (most notably the window switches are at the top of the door panel), but after a short time they become second nature.
Technology has historically been disappointing with the Discovery, and Land Rover as a whole. Our previous complaints about the Discovery's infotainment system included consistently slow responses, mixed with occasional glitches that were sources of real frustration. The 2021 Discovery gets the new Pivi Pro infotainment system that promises quick reactions and fewer headaches. It is incorporated within a new 11.4-inch touchscreen and features over-the-air updates.
Points are awarded for the Discovery's large cargo area that is versatile and easily configured. As was the case with the previous year, owners have the ability to fold the second- and third-row seats via switches in the cargo space or through the infotainment screen or a smartphone app. We also like the abundance of storage bins and pockets for passengers, as well as the Discovery's ability to tow up to 8,200 pounds when properly equipped.
The Land Rover Discovery is one of the few vehicles in its class with real off-road capabilities, but they don't come at the expense of comfort or refinement. The Discovery is not only worth considering if you're the outdoorsy type — it's a solid three-row luxury SUV, too. The enhancements for 2021 only make it more compelling.
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Land Rover Discovery.
and we'll tell you if it's a good price!
Example Price Checker™
People who viewed this also viewed
FAQ
Is the Land Rover Discovery a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Land Rover Discovery?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Land Rover Discovery:
- Refreshed exterior styling
- New infotainment system
- New four- and six-cylinder gasoline engines; the diesel is discontinued
- Part of the fifth Discovery generation introduced for 2017
Is the Land Rover Discovery reliable?
Is the 2021 Land Rover Discovery a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Land Rover Discovery?
The least-expensive 2021 Land Rover Discovery is the 2021 Land Rover Discovery P360 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $61,900.
Other versions include:
- P360 R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $68,900
- P360 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $61,900
What are the different models of Land Rover Discovery?
Related 2021 Land Rover Discovery Hybrid info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda Accord 2018
- Used Toyota Corolla 2019
- Used Ford F-150
- Used Honda CR-V 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used BMW X5 2019
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Honda CR-V 2021
- 2021 Toyota RAV4
- 2022 Honda Civic News
- 2021 Camry
- 2021 Honda Accord
- Jeep Grand Cherokee 2021
- Ford Mustang 2021
- 2021 Jeep Wrangler
- 2022 Toyota Tacoma News
- 2021 Toyota Corolla
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Compacts
- Best Minivans
Other models to consider
- Dodge Charger 2021
- 2021 Dodge Durango
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Journey
- Dodge Durango 2021
- 2021 Dodge Charger
- Dodge Charger 2020
- 2020 Durango
- 2021 Dodge Challenger
- 2021 Charger
Research Similar Vehicles
- Ford Mustang 2021
- Chevrolet Corvette 2021
- BMW i8 2020
- 2020 Shelby GT500
- 2020 NSX
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- 2021 Lexus LC 500
- 2020 Continental
- BMW 4 Series 2021
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2021
Hot new vehicles
More photos
Other vehicles
- Used Ford Escort Sylva Nc
- Used 2015 Toyota Highlander New Germany Mn
- Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Bridgeport Ct
- Used 2016 Chevrolet Camaro Rochester Mn
- Used 2021 Toyota Rav4 Prime San Francisco Ca
- Used 2020 Ram 3500 Topeka Ks
- Used 2020 Subaru Outback Billings Mt
- Used Toyota Camry Mooresville Nc
- Used Ford Mustang Denmark Sc
- Used 2020 Cadillac Ct6 V Atlanta Ga