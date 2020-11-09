  1. Home
2021 Land Rover Discovery Hybrid

MSRP range: $61,900 - $68,900
2021 Land Rover Discovery P300 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV Exterior Shown
MSRP$63,250
Edmunds suggests you pay$60,269
2021 Land Rover Discovery Review
  • Smooth on-road driving manners
  • Above-average capabilities off-road
  • Luxurious interior with excellent materials
  • Clever features in terms of utility and technology
  • Infotainment system can be difficult to operate
  • Refreshed exterior styling
  • New infotainment system
  • New four- and six-cylinder gasoline engines; the diesel is discontinued
  • Part of the fifth Discovery generation introduced for 2017
Mark Takahashi
11/09/2020
What is the Discovery?

The 2021 Land Rover Discovery is a three-row midsize luxury SUV that distinguishes itself from the rest with its superior off-road capabilities. It represents the family-friendly choice in the Land Rover lineup, with the premium luxury Range Rover above it and the rugged Defender supporting it.

This year brings a handful of small changes, adding up to the most significant update for the Discovery since it was redesigned in 2017. New LED headlights and bumpers freshen up the exterior look, while on the inside, a new infotainment system debuts with a larger touchscreen and redesigned second-row seats promise greater comfort. There's also a new R-Dynamic model that adds some sporty visual touches, such as gloss black exterior trim and two-tone leather in the cabin. The biggest changes occur under the hood, with a new entry-level four-cylinder and a turbocharged six-cylinder with mild hybrid technology. Unfortunately, the diesel motor has been discontinued.

What's under the Discovery's hood?

A new turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine becomes the base engine for the refreshed Discovery. It produces 296 horsepower, and, if it's the same one as in the Land Rover Defender (as we believe), it has 295 lb-ft of torque and drives the wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Last year's 340-hp supercharged V6 engine has been replaced by a new turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder. We don't have full details yet, but we do know that it features mild hybrid technology and makes 355 horsepower. It's likely the same powertrain as the one in the latest Range Rover, which is also mated to an eight-speed auto and produces 365 lb-ft.

How comfortable is the Discovery?

We give the current Discovery high scores for overall comfort and expect the refreshed 2021 model to improve upon that. The second-row seats have been redesigned with more padding, improved lateral support and longer seat cushions. These improvements should make long road trips feel shorter for those middle-row passengers.

How's the Discovery's interior?

The Discovery has a good blend of industrial heft and luxurious refinement. The nicest materials are presented above the waistline, while more durable surfaces cover surfaces below. The first and second rows of seats are spacious enough for larger passengers, while the third row is best reserved for smaller occupants. Some controls are oddly placed when compared to the layout in more traditional SUVs (most notably the window switches are at the top of the door panel), but after a short time they become second nature.

How's the Discovery's tech?

Technology has historically been disappointing with the Discovery, and Land Rover as a whole. Our previous complaints about the Discovery's infotainment system included consistently slow responses, mixed with occasional glitches that were sources of real frustration. The 2021 Discovery gets the new Pivi Pro infotainment system that promises quick reactions and fewer headaches. It is incorporated within a new 11.4-inch touchscreen and features over-the-air updates.

Other enhancements include a redesigned Activity Key (a waterproof bracelet that substitutes for the usual key fob) that now features a digital readout and remote start. The ClearSight Ground View system helps drivers navigate treacherous terrain by showing the path directly in front of the vehicle, and it's a welcome addition to the Discovery's already impressive off-road capabilities. The typical cadre of advanced safety features — including blind-spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control — are here, though they generally reside on the options list.

How's the Discovery's storage?

Points are awarded for the Discovery's large cargo area that is versatile and easily configured. As was the case with the previous year, owners have the ability to fold the second- and third-row seats via switches in the cargo space or through the infotainment screen or a smartphone app. We also like the abundance of storage bins and pockets for passengers, as well as the Discovery's ability to tow up to 8,200 pounds when properly equipped.

EdmundsEdmunds says

The Land Rover Discovery is one of the few vehicles in its class with real off-road capabilities, but they don't come at the expense of comfort or refinement. The Discovery is not only worth considering if you're the outdoorsy type — it's a solid three-row luxury SUV, too. The enhancements for 2021 only make it more compelling.

2021 Land Rover Discovery Hybrid pricing

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Land Rover Discovery.

Features & Specs

P360 R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV 4WD3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A
MSRP$68,900
MPG 18 city / 24 hwy
SeatingSeats 7
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower355 hp @ 5500 rpm
P360 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV 4WD3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A
MSRP$61,900
MPG 18 city / 24 hwy
SeatingSeats 7
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower355 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all 2021 Land Rover Discovery Hybrid specs & features
FAQ

Is the Land Rover Discovery a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Discovery both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Land Rover Discovery fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Discovery gets an EPA-estimated 21 mpg.

What's new in the 2021 Land Rover Discovery?

According to Edmunds' car experts, here's what's new for the 2021 Land Rover Discovery:

  • Refreshed exterior styling
  • New infotainment system
  • New four- and six-cylinder gasoline engines; the diesel is discontinued
  • Part of the fifth Discovery generation introduced for 2017
Is the Land Rover Discovery reliable?

To determine whether the Land Rover Discovery is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Discovery.

Is the 2021 Land Rover Discovery a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Land Rover Discovery is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Discovery is a good car for you.

How much should I pay for a 2021 Land Rover Discovery?

The least-expensive 2021 Land Rover Discovery is the 2021 Land Rover Discovery P360 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $61,900.

Other versions include:

  • P360 R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $68,900
  • P360 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $61,900
What are the different models of Land Rover Discovery?

If you're interested in the Land Rover Discovery, the next question is, which Discovery model is right for you? Discovery variants include P360 R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), and P360 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A).

2021 Land Rover Discovery Hybrid Overview

The 2021 Land Rover Discovery Hybrid is offered in the following styles: P360 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), and P360 R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A).

What do people think of the 2021 Land Rover Discovery Hybrid?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Land Rover Discovery Hybrid and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Discovery Hybrid.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Land Rover Discovery Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Discovery Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels including P360 R-Dynamic S, P360 R-Dynamic HSE, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2021 Land Rover Discovery Hybrid?

2021 Land Rover Discovery Hybrid P360 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)

The 2021 Land Rover Discovery Hybrid P360 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $63,250. The average price paid for a new 2021 Land Rover Discovery Hybrid P360 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) is trending $2,981 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,981 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $60,269.

The average savings for the 2021 Land Rover Discovery Hybrid P360 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) is 4.7% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 4 2021 Land Rover Discovery Hybrid P360 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2021 Land Rover Discovery Hybrid P360 R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)

The 2021 Land Rover Discovery Hybrid P360 R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $70,250. The average price paid for a new 2021 Land Rover Discovery Hybrid P360 R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) is trending $2,961 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,961 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $67,289.

The average savings for the 2021 Land Rover Discovery Hybrid P360 R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) is 4.2% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 2 2021 Land Rover Discovery Hybrid P360 R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

