2019 Lamborghini Urus Consumer Reviews
The Urus rules the SUV pack... the alpha SUV
The lambo urus ... is powerful... super sexy... overpriced for what it is... but she blows everything else away. We looked at all the hi end SUV’s and if you have the money... Urus rocks!! The Bentley is a big, heavy hog, the Maserati has an awesome Ferrari V8, and goes downhill fast from there. Unattractive design, inferior materials and a questionable manufacturer The cayenne is crisp, clean but no sex... no pizazz and blends in with the rest of the pack Urus shines in the sun. Superior handling... awesome power... super fun driving modes and tons of sex I love it....
Super SUV
Being a wealthy person, I decided to look for an SUV. It was between the Lamborghini Urus and Land Rover Range Rover and I decided the Urus! It’s totally worth it. Drives amazing and so fast! Its not perfect but it’s a Lamborghini, that’s all I can really say.
