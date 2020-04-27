2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT
What’s new
- No expected changes for 2021
- Part of the fourth Grand Cherokee generation introduced for 2011
Pros & Cons
- Plush interior with plentiful luxury and technology
- Enough off-road ability to conquer practically any trail
- Available V8 engines offer substantial power
- Impressive tow ratings for the class
- Firm ride quality may disappoint, even with air suspension
- Underwhelming acceleration with base V6
- Modest quality of cabin materials can be hard to justify
What is the Jeep Grand Cherokee?
The Grand Cherokee is a midsize SUV from Jeep with two rows of seating. In its current form, it has been on sale for nearly a decade, and we expect that Jeep will unveil a fully redesigned Grand Cherokee for 2021.
Edmunds says
While it isn't at the top of our rankings for midsize SUVs, the current Jeep Grand Cherokee still has a lot to offer. It's spacious, comfortable and versatile. Available in a variety of trim levels, the Grand Cherokee can be equipped in V6-powered base trims, loaded up with all kinds of options that make it more luxurious, or even made track-day ready with a 707-horsepower Hellcat V8 under the hood.
Lately, the Grand Cherokee has fallen behind some of its rivals in a few key categories such as interior refinement, ride quality and acceleration from the base V6. For 2021, however, we expect to see a full redesign of the Grand Cherokee, which should help make it more competitive. A longer wheelbase should help sort out the GC's ride quality, and we expect a full redesign will also include significant updates to interior trim and available tech.
The new GC will likely be larger and more spacious than it is now and add the option for a third row of seating. There's also a strong chance that the new Jeep Grand Cherokee will get a series of updated or all-new powertrains, including a mild hybrid, a diesel and potentially a plug-in hybrid. And, of course, we'll keep our fingers crossed for an off-road-capable Trailhawk model as well as an updated version of the supercharged Trackhawk trim.
Features & Specs
|SRT 4dr SUV 4WD
6.4L 8cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$69,145
|MPG
|13 city / 19 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|475 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
- No expected changes for 2021
- Part of the fourth Grand Cherokee generation introduced for 2011
- No expected changes for 2021
- Part of the fourth Grand Cherokee generation introduced for 2011
The least-expensive 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee is the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT 4dr SUV 4WD (6.4L 8cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $69,145.
Other versions include:
- SRT 4dr SUV 4WD (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $69,145
The 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT is offered in the following styles: SRT 4dr SUV 4WD (6.4L 8cyl 8A).
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT and all its trim types.
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT and all model years in our database.
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder.
