  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar E-PACE
  4. 2019 Jaguar E-PACE
  5. 2019 Jaguar E-PACE SUV
Consumer Rating
(4)

2019 Jaguar E-PACE SUV

What’s new

  • Updated infotainment interface
  • New Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration
  • Part of the first E-Pace generation introduced for 2018

Pros & Cons

  • Ample power from turbocharged four-cylinder engines
  • Relatively spacious accommodations
  • Appealing mix of standard and optional luxury features
  • Striking design from the inside out
  • Ride quality can be harsh in some configurations with bigger wheels
Other years
2020
2019
2018
Jaguar E-PACE for Sale
2018
MSRP Starting at
$38,600
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:
What should I pay
Compare dealer price quotes

2019 Jaguar E-PACE SUV pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Which E-PACE does Edmunds recommend?

The P250 E-Pace SE provides the best balance between cost and features. It comes with the respectable 246-hp engine, all-wheel drive, and several conveniences such as a power liftgate, power-adjustable leather seats, a premium sound system, and a package of advanced driving and parking aids. Also look to get the Adaptive Dynamics option, which improves the SE's ride quality.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Jaguar hasn't wasted any time catching up with rivals and establishing itself as a maker of crossover SUVs. Its first effort, the F-Pace, has been a big success thanks to its sharp style and sports car-like performance. Now the automaker has doubled-down on its SUV portfolio with the 2019 Jaguar E-Pace.

The name might lead you to believe that electric power is somehow involved; it's not. (That, ironically, has been reserved for Jaguar's new I-Pace electric SUV.) The E-Pace is simply Jaguar's smaller crossover SUV, similar to how the Jaguar XE sedan is smaller compared to the XF sedan. In both size and price, the E-Pace is larger and more expensive than established subcompact SUVs such as the Audi Q3 and the BMW X1.

Power comes from one of two available turbocharged four-cylinder engines: One makes 246 horsepower; the other generates 296 hp. All E-Paces are equipped with a nine-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, although the AWD system fitted to the 296-hp engine is more advanced and helps improve the E-Pace's handling when going around turns.

Although it's more expensive than some rival SUVs, we're enthused by the E-Pace. We haven't run it through our standard battery of testing yet. But based on our initial drives, the E-Pace delivers plenty of style and performance.

2019 Jaguar E-PACE models

The 2019 Jaguar E-Pace is offered in two main trims primarily distinguished by engine output: the base P250 and the P300 R-Dynamic. Additional features are broken out into four subtrims: Standard, S, SE and HSE.

The base E-Pace P250 is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (246 horsepower, 269 pound-feet of torque), while the E-Pace R-Dynamic gets a similar but more powerful version (296 hp, 295 lb-ft). A nine-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive are standard across the board.

The P250 Standard comes with 17-inch wheels, LED headlights, selectable drive modes, heated mirrors, automatic wipers, front and rear parking sensors, push-button start, dual-zone automatic climate control, 60/40-split folding rear seats, a 10-inch touchscreen, dual USB ports, and a six-speaker sound system. Lane keeping assist and forward collision warning and mitigation with low-speed automatic braking are also included.

The S upgrade adds bigger front brakes, 18-inch wheels, LED running lights, leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats, a navigation system, a Wi-Fi hotspot and additional smartphone integration features.

The SE trim equips the E-Pace with 19-inch wheels, automatic high beams, a power liftgate, power-adjustable lumbar and memory settings for the front seats, and an 11-speaker premium audio system. Tech and safety features include an automated parking system, a surround-view camera system and rear cross-traffic alert.

The top HSE is only offered with the higher-output R-Dynamic P300 models and adds 20-inch wheels, a hands-free liftgate, keyless entry, upgraded front seats, premium leather upholstery and a full-digital gauge cluster display. A blind-spot monitoring system, adaptive cruise control and high-speed emergency braking also come standard.

In addition to the power increase, E-Pace R-Dynamic P300 models (beginning with S trims and up) are also equipped with a performance-enhancing rear differential, special exterior and interior styling details, front foglights, and sport front seats with contrast stitching.

Many of the extra features from the higher trim levels are available as options on the S and the SE. Other notable upgrades include a Cold Climate package (which adds heating for the front seats, steering wheel and windshield), a surround-sound audio system, a head-up display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, and adaptive suspension dampers.

Scorecard

Overallundefined / 5

Driving

The Jaguar E-Pace R-Dynamic impresses with speedy performance from its turbocharged 296-hp four-cylinder. Paired with a responsive, quick-shifting nine-speed transmission and accurate steering, the R-Dynamic delivers on its promise of a rewarding driving experience.

Comfort

The E-Pace's ergonomics are preferable to those of the larger F-Pace, striking a more natural balance between car-like familiarity and SUV utility. The upgraded 20-inch wheels are good for cornering but deliver a relatively harsh ride quality. But overall, the E-Pace feels unquestionably luxurious.

Interior

Despite its small SUV proportions, the E-Pace is surprisingly roomy on the inside. The back seat provides enough legroom for adults, even if the headroom may be tight for taller passengers. We can't comment on lower-trim versions, but the upgraded leather upholstery is a pleasant treat.

Utility

A lot of thought has been put toward utility. Jaguar managed to squeeze in quite a bit of small-item storage, with generous door pockets and cubbies. There's also a good amount of usable cargo space: 52.7 cubic feet with the second-row seat folded flat and 24.2 cubic feet with it in place.

Technology

For higher trims like the one we drove, you'll find a full digital display screen, a color head-up display, and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, app integration and Wi-Fi. There's also a comprehensive suite of driver aids and active safety features.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Jaguar E-PACE.

5 star reviews: 75%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 25%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.5 stars based on 4 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • infotainment system
  • interior
  • seats
  • dashboard
  • electrical system
  • transmission
  • road noise
  • ride quality
  • cup holders
  • value

Most helpful consumer reviews

3 out of 5 stars, Tried out at rental car place
J.,
P300 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

Was offered this car In lieu of the car I originally reserved, as it was available for the same price. I was excited to drive a Jag and was pleased with the exterior styling, though it could’ve had sharper, more future-forward lines. The interior seemed somewhat bland, with plastic-y materials on the dash and side panels. The gear shift was annoying, as there is a button you must push to put the car in drive when all other gears simply require a slide forward or back. Never could find the cup holders, which should be obvious. It wasn’t until I googled to find out where they were that I learned they are hidden under a plastic tray that at first glance appears to be an integrated charging dockattached to the center console. The navigation system, once set, is quite nice and accurate. Unfortunately, you have to first enter the state, city, street name, then number of the place you’d like to go. Driving this SUV was fun, steering was precise but smoothe, and braking was responsive. Excessive road noise and lack of rear passenger space took away from a pleasant ride. All this being said, I personally drive a 2019 Subaru Outback and am pleased that it is way more user friendly with intuitive technology, and the interior looks and is way more luxe than this overpriced, underwhelming vehicle.

Write a review

See all 4 reviews

Features & Specs

P250 S 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
P250 S 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
MSRP$40,900
MPG 21 city / 28 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower246 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all for sale
P250 SE 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
P250 SE 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
MSRP$43,500
MPG 21 city / 28 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower246 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all for sale
P300 R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
P300 R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
MSRP$49,000
MPG 21 city / 27 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower296 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all for sale
P300 R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
P300 R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
MSRP$52,850
MPG 21 city / 27 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower296 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2019 Jaguar E-PACE SUV features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite E-PACE safety features:

Driver Condition Monitor
Monitors various driving inputs to detect driver fatigue and uses audible and visual alerts to tell the driver to take a break from the road.
Traffic Sign Recognition
Detects traffic signs using a forward-facing camera and displays symbols in the message center and head-up display for driver awareness.
Surround Camera System
Displays images on the central touchscreen from four cameras positioned around the car, creating a 360-degree view.

Jaguar E-Pace vs. the competition

Jaguar E-Pace vs. BMW X1

The most compact BMW SUV sacrifices very little of its brand legacy in the pursuit of a small size and affordability. Its turbo engine is strong and responsive, and sharp handling makes it a joy to drive. It also offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo. The X1 costs less than the E-Pace but offers fewer standard features.

Compare Jaguar E-Pace & BMW X1 features

Jaguar E-Pace vs. Audi Q3

Like most of the E-Pace's rivals, the Q3 offers a lower price without much sacrifice. The Q3's interior is top-shelf, especially for the small-SUV class. It rides comfortably and quietly on rough roads, and it comes with a generous set of standard features. But it can't quite match the E-Pace's performance or cargo space.

Compare Jaguar E-Pace & Audi Q3 features

Jaguar E-Pace vs. Volvo XC40

Both the E-Pace and the XC40 offer similar engine performance, with the Volvo having an edge with better fuel economy. They're also two of the most stylish models in this class. The XC40 falls short of the E-Pace in cargo room, giving the Jag a better advantage for drivers with active, gear-intensive lifestyles.

Compare Jaguar E-Pace & Volvo XC40 features

FAQ

Is the Jaguar E-PACE a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 E-PACE both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Jaguar E-PACE fuel economy, so it's important to know that the E-PACE gets an EPA-estimated 23 mpg to 24 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the E-PACE has 24.2 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Jaguar E-PACE. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Jaguar E-PACE?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Jaguar E-PACE:

  • Updated infotainment interface
  • New Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration
  • Part of the first E-Pace generation introduced for 2018
Learn more

Is the Jaguar E-PACE reliable?

To determine whether the Jaguar E-PACE is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the E-PACE. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the E-PACE's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Jaguar E-PACE a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Jaguar E-PACE is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 E-PACE is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Jaguar E-PACE?

The least-expensive 2019 Jaguar E-PACE is the 2019 Jaguar E-PACE P250 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $38,600.

Other versions include:

  • P250 S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $40,900
  • P250 SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $43,500
  • P300 R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $49,000
  • P300 R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $52,850
  • P300 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $46,400
  • P250 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $38,600
Learn more

What are the different models of Jaguar E-PACE?

If you're interested in the Jaguar E-PACE, the next question is, which E-PACE model is right for you? E-PACE variants include P250 S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), P250 SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), P300 R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), and P300 R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A). For a full list of E-PACE models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Jaguar E-PACE

2019 Jaguar E-PACE SUV Overview

The 2019 Jaguar E-PACE SUV is offered in the following styles: P250 S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), P250 SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), P300 R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), P300 R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), P300 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), and P250 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A).

What do people think of the 2019 Jaguar E-PACE SUV?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Jaguar E-PACE SUV and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 E-PACE SUV 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 E-PACE SUV.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Jaguar E-PACE SUV and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 E-PACE SUV featuring deep dives into trim levels including P250 S, P250 SE, P300 R-Dynamic SE, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2019 Jaguar E-PACE SUV here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Jaguar E-PACE SUV?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2019 Jaguar E-PACE SUVS are available in my area?

2019 Jaguar E-PACE SUV Listings and Inventory

There are currently 3 new 2019 [object Object] E-PACE SUVS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $48,475 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Jaguar E-PACE SUV.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] E-PACE SUV for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2019 Jaguar E-PACE SUV E-PACE SUV you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Jaguar E-PACE for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $19,114.

Find a new Jaguar for sale - 10 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $14,044.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Jaguar E-PACE SUV and all available trim types: P300 R-Dynamic SE, P250, P250 SE, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Jaguar E-PACE SUV include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Jaguar E-PACE SUV?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Jaguar lease specials

Related 2019 Jaguar E-PACE SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles