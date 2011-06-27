2019 Jaguar E-PACE Consumer Reviews

Dennis Kennedy , 06/19/2019 P250 SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

17 of 18 people found this review helpful

I have used the same process when purchasing a new car for the last 5 vehicles I have purchased. I first research on line various vehicles in the class that I am interested in at the time. In the past it has always been a sports car. I then compare different vehicles using Edmunds and Kelly. After narrowing my selections I schedule test drives. Once I decide on a specific vehicle I go back to the internet to build the specific vehicle on the manufactures website and request a quote. Jaguar was quick to respond and amazingly had the E-Pace I built. The Corris Grey Metallic exterior along with the 19" Satin Dark Gray wheels and tinted winds makes a beautiful vehicle. While it is an SUV I still feel that I have the feel and handling of a sports car. The sound system is superb as is the navigation system. Bluetooth connectivity is excellent and I particularly like the "Read Out" function when a text is received while I'm driving. The memory for the front seats is great since I am considerably taller than my wife. I have to admit that some things took a little while to get used to since my last car did not have the back up cameras. I love that when you put the car in reverse the passenger side mirror angles down. The gear shift really isn't a gear shift in the old sense. I would relate it more to a joy stick changing from one function to another. It is a simple matter to press the button and move from Park, to Drive or Reverse. My sales adviser went into great detail on all aspects of the vehicle as there are so many. He also assisted me in setting up my Jaguar Remote connectivity on my smartphone. How cool is that. I can connect with my car on my phone, see numerous details about my car, lock it, unlock it, start it or contact to Jaguar if I have trouble. Most people are looking for a place for their phone when they get in a car. The E-Pace solved that problem with a slot in between the cup holders right in front of the center console. Raise the arm rest of the center console and in addition to ample storage there are 2 USB ports, a Micro Sim card slot and a 12 volt outlet. If you get the impression I like my car you are right I love it.