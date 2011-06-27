Used 1999 Isuzu Rodeo Consumer Reviews
Had Her for 16 Years Still Going Strong!!!
Year: 1999 Rodeo 2wd Engine: 3.2L V6, Manual Transmission Mileage: 326207 Any major problems: None I bought Her reluctantly brand new with only 40 miles on Her. I had just started a new job (which turned out to be my career), college and my son was 3 at the time. My dad told me I should get a more reliable vehicle and he picked it out and said he would help with the down payment if I got it. I hated it. Did not want a stick shift although I did want an SUV. So I bought it. It turned out to be the best purchase of my life. Watched my son grow up from his car seat to the driver seat in Her, and She carried my second son home from the hospital when he was born in 06. I kept Her up pretty faithfully with my oil changes and tune ups. I have to do a better job with flushing and replacing coolant and transmission fluids; I have done that at about 2x. But NO MAJOR PROBLEMS. Just got a new catalytic converter in 2013 costed me $600 just to pass smog. Other than that I did most of the work myself starter 2x, alternator once, fuel pump, and brakes once (just the front never had to do the back ones yet). Had the AC compressor replaced a couple times, after this summer it may need it again. The fuel gauge had been broken for years but just replaced the fuel pump a couple months ago and it is working now. I have used Her as a commuter from Sacramento to the SF bay area for 6 years. She is still my commuter but now I only work 30 miles away from home. Thought She was a goner a few days ago; all of a sudden She started smoking on my way to work and heard noise coming from the engine. I was sad. But turned out to be a broken Idler pulley. Got her back on the road the next day. She is still going strong, feels like I can get another 300k miles out of Her!
185k and still going
Have had this car for 185k and I'm pleasantly surprised that it's still kicking. Sure, repairs have been needed, but the transmission and engine are still good. The 2 major issues were a defect where the steering column wore through a brake line (covered under warranty), and the ECM on-board computer failed at 165k, causing the engine to missfire and transmission to go wacky, took a while to troubleshoot that one. But overall I'm super pleased with the longevity, versatility, ride, cargo capacity, and perfect size in this mid-sized SUV. I'm planning to retire the old boy at 200k, and I'm having difficulty finding a similar sized SUV with a V6 and the same interior space/cargo room
A dependable sturdy working ride
I purchased my Rodeo new and have loved every minute of owning it. I have taken great care of it with regular checkups and changes. I am at 225k all orig. parts. I live in the country on a farm and work 30 miles in town and it has served me well. The great part is it is still going. I have just recently purchased a small car for work and to save on gas but have no complaints with my Rodeo. It has lived up to it's name in all aspects and I am sure it will go well over 300k.
My perfect Mom Car
I purchased a used 99 Rodeo just before I became a mom.....giving up my truck. Safety was the #1 factor, and love that it "Frame on Chassis" not unibody. Now with over 185,000 mile on it, it is still the most reliable vehicle I've ever owned. As with the rest, the gas gadge went out...drop the tank and add a new one....and it was worth my sanity. For girls who love trucks, like to 4x4 in the snow, or have to haul a trailer, I wouldn't drive anything else. Was actually rear ended by a Chevy Surburban once, and the tire on the back absorbed both the impact and damage. I also drove it to the bodyshop. As all cars, alternator, starter, h20 pump replaced. 185,000 mile though...and counting.
My Rodeo , my chariot, always true!
I have bought my Rodeo with 40 mi on it from the dealer. It caught my eye right away, the beautiful blue green color, the top rack, brush guard, roller step ups, brush guards on back lights and steel 16 inch wheels. The leather interior is gray and the tortise shell, with a moon/sunroof (I always wanted), fake wood with 6 cd changer, gave it such a luxurious feel. But the cargo size and 60/40 seats are what let you know this is a rugged truck. I LOVE MY RODEO! I let my son have it at 135K miles because he needed a vehicle but told him to bring it back when he was ready to get his own car. two years later he returned my baby with a few bumps and a much needed paint job and an armrest. I had it restored and it looks just like it came off the assembly line! As for mechanical repairs: It is at 150k now and the only repairs have been normal maintenance, oil changes,transmission oil a few years ago, timing belt, 1 tune-up, water pump/pvc replaced at 125k, brakes 3 times and ac compressor@ 110mi I think it was the shop effed it up, (I just needed freeon and two days later it didn't work). I did have the ball joints, and shocks replaced last year. That's it. I LOVE MY RODEO! Motor purrs and drives smooth again (but it's still a truck) and the leather is still holding up. I did wear out the original carpet pads though.
