Used 2006 Isuzu Ascender S 7 Passenger Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Ascender
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,193
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,193
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,193
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)350.0/475.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,193
Torque277 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower277 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle41.3 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,193
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,193
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,193
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,193
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,193
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,193
Front head room40.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,193
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room58.4 in.
Rear leg room37.0 in.
Rear shoulder room58.4 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,193
Front track63.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity107.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight4954 lbs.
Gross weight6400 lbs.
Angle of approach34.0 degrees
Maximum payload1446 lbs.
Angle of departure23.0 degrees
Length207.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity4800 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height75.5 in.
Wheel base129 in.
Width76.1 in.
Rear track62.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,193
Exterior Colors
  • Mineral Silver Metallic
  • Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Arctic White
  • Adriatic Blue Metallic/Gray Metallic
  • Currant Red Metallic/Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Graphite Gray Metallic/Gray Metallic
  • Onyx Black/Gray Metallic
  • Natural Suede Metallic
  • Tamarack Green Metallic/Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Graphite Gray Metallic
  • Arctic White/Gray Metallic
  • Natural Suede Metallic/Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Mineral Silver Metallic/Gray Metallic
  • Currant Red Metallic
  • Tamarack Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony/Cashmere, leather
  • Ebony/Cashmere, cloth
  • Dark Gray/Light Gray, leather
  • Dark Gray/Light Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,193
fullsize matching spare tireyes
P245/65R S tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Painted alloy spare wheelyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,193
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,193
Basic3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 75000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside7 yr./ 75000 mi.
