Used 2004 INFINITI I35 Consumer Reviews
Meticulously Maintained 2004 I35
Granted, I have religiously maintained this car since bought-new in Southern California in April, 2004 (Nov., 2003 "build date" on original window sticker), but I must say this is, apart from the peppy performance, BY FAR the most reliable vehicle amongst the ten I have owned since purchasing my first car back in the late 1970's - still my "daily driver" now 12 years later. Concierge-style Infiniti dealer service experience, separate from, and a definite cut above, the norm. Benefits from the well-known Nissan reliability, but with the sturdiest parts in the bin, being basically a more upscale Maxima. Soft, supple leather interior. Tremendous navigation system for the time period (bird's-eye view a big plus), though Nation-wide coverage depends on purchase of separate (expensive) discs for differing multi-State "zones" if you're looking to travel cross-country. Other than routine maintenance and normal-wear items such as tires, windshield wipers, battery, etc., the ownership experience has been FLAWLESS. Stability Control keeps the car rock-stable in wet or icy conditions. Body integrity remains perfect: zero rust after 12-plus years. Athletic body stance, though not as "sexy" as (say) a BMW -FAR offset by the EXTREMELY minimal cost of upkeep. Tip: Buy the best all-season tires you can afford (ie. Bridgestone Turanza's worked well for me), as I noticed a definite difference in handling when "good rubber" was in evidence (never unpleasant, but downright smile-inducing when better).
Infiniti I35 17k miles!
I just recently purchased my 2004 Infinit I35 from an elderly woman who was the only owner of the car before I got it, Amazingly it only has 17k miles on it and it apart from a few small scratches on the outside the interior looks brand new! Great to drive, very quiet, and comfortable I am just completely in love with this car and think I definately got it for a steal at 9,000!
Still Ticking!
I bought this car brand new SIX years ago! It's still running like a champ with 113,000 miles on it. (I'm an assertive driver, ok AGGRESSIVE) It's almost ready for second replacement of tires. I've only replaced 2 things, shocks/struts. (again, I don't drive like a grandmother and I live on country roads) and an engine gasket. Everything else has been regular maintenance. Drives great in snow, I've only been stuck twice in my country driveway. I don't usually keep cars this long.. I get tired of them, but I haven't found anything better for my money. Will keep for my teenage daughter to drive in a couple years. Probably the only car I would ever buy used.. if I could find one!
Great Features/Price
First I would start by saying great exterior. Even compared to today's cars, this car was designed beautifully. The V6 is smooth and has great acceleration and brakes. The XM radio option is great for a 2004 car. Great interior room space especially for the back seat. Good sized trunk. Few cars to this date look as good or drive as well as this vehicle. The Infiniti's reputation is stellar.
Fantastic car
Car has been fantastic. Over the past few thousand miles, I average 27.1 mpg. I live in CO and love the heated steering wheel and seats. Can't complain about anything. Actually trying to find a car to replace both my F150 and I35 but cannot find one that matches the combination of these two vehicles. The car just has too many features. I bought it for 10k with 49k mikes last year. There is no way you can find this reliability, these options and this mpg for under 10k...I wish they still made the I series...I hate the squished feeling of the new models.
